Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet Luis Campusano to Hit Second Home Run of 2024)
We walked away with a profit in yesterday's edition of the Daily Dinger. Salvador Perez hit a home run against the Orioles which came in as a +600 winner!
Let's see if we can keep that momentum going today as I dive into the numbers and find three more players to bet on to go deep on Tuesday night. Let's dive into it.
Best Home Run Bets for April 2
- Alex Bregman (+615) vs. Blue Jays
- Christian Walker (+385) vs. Yankees
- Luis Campusano (+865) vs. Cardinals
Alex Bregman (+615) vs. Blue Jays
Alex Bregman and the Astros will take on Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays in the second game of their series tonight. Berrios gave up 1.2 home runs per nine innings last season and already gave up a dinger in his first start of 2024. I still have faith Bregman can show some level of power this season and I think he gets his first home run tonight.
Christian Walker (+385) vs. Yankees
Nestor Cortes gets the start for the Yankees tonight and he's struggled with giving up home runs. He gave up 1.6 dingers per nine innings pitched last season and gave up a home run this year in his first start to the Astros. Christian Walker has already hit two home runs this season so there's a chance he could hit a third tonight.
Luis Campusano (+865) vs. Cardinals
Miles Mikolas gave up two home runs in his first start of the season and he gave up 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched last season.
Luis Campusano has some underrated power and he already hit a home run this season, Don't be surprised if he hits a second home run tonight. He's batting .346 through his first six games.
