Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Jonathan India to go deep vs. White Sox)
Breaking down three batters who you should bet on to hit a home run in Sunday's MLB action including Jonathan India of the Reds.
Let's have some fun on Masters Sunday and bet on a few baseball players to hit a home run on today's MLB slate.
We have plenty of options with 15 games set to take place today but I've narrowed down three players I've bet on to go deep.
MLB Home Run Bets Today
- Austin Riley +400
- Jonathan India +385
- Freddie Freeman +470
Austin Riley home run
Austin Riley has only hit two home runs so far this season so he's overdue to hit a third after recording 38 and 37 the last two seasons. He'll have a great chance to do so today when he faces Jesus Luzardo of the Marlins, who has already given up four home runs in just 15.0 innings pitched this season.
Jonathan India home run
I'm looking to fade Michael Soroka of the Chicago White Sox in as many different ways as possible and since he has already given up three dingers in 14.2 innings for the White Sox this season, betting on a member of the Reds to go deep is a great move to make.
I'm going to opt for Jonathan India today, who's still searching for his first dinger of the season after recording 17 in 119 games in 2023. I think he gets his first of 2024 today.
Freddie Freeman home run
Freddie Freeman is another player who's overdue to hit a home run, having only hit one this season after recording 29 in 2023.
Freeman is one of the few hitters on the Dodgers who has had success against Yu Darvish of the Padres throughout his career. In 32 at-bats against him, Freeman has gone deep three times while sporting a batting average of .281. That should put him in a great spot to go deep again today.
