Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Matt Chapman to go deep vs. Nationals)
The Masters is set to take place this week so what better way to boost your bank roll before that begins than sprinkling on some MLB home run picks.
Sure, these are tough to cash, but if they do then we're sitting with a nice profit that we can use later on this week. I have zeroed in on three players that I'm going to wager on to hit a dinger on Tuesday's slate.
Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Home Runs Bets
- Jose Ramierez (+395) vs. White Sox
- Julio Rodriguez (+440) vs. Blue Jays
- Matt Chapman (+420) vs. Nationals
Jose Ramierez (+395) vs. White Sox
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Chicago White Sox today, who will trot out Mike Soroka for his third start of the season. Soroka has a 4.91 ERA in his first two starts, giving up one home run in each of them. You can pick and choose anyone on the Guardians to go deep today and it's probably going to be a good bet.
I'll opt for Ramirez at +395.
Julio Rodriguez (+440) vs. Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt will get the start for the Blue Jays today and he's already given up two home runs this season coming off a year where he gave up 1.3 home runs per nine innings.
Julio Rodriguez is past due to hit a home run this season. He hit 28 in his rookie year and 32 last year, but has yet to go deep in 2024. Let's bet on him snapping that streak today against the Blue Jays.
Matt Chapman (+420) vs. Nationals
The Nationals are set to start Josiah Gray against the Giants today despite his horrific performances in his first two starts. He has given up two home runs in just 8.1 innings pitched so let's bet on a member of the Giants to go long.
Matt Chapman has already hit two home runs this season and he's shown plenty of power in 2024. Let's bet on him to hit his third home run of the season today.
