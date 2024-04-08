The Masters Picks and Predictions (Who Will Win at Augusta National?)
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on this week's Masters at Augusta National including Iain MacMillan's top three bets to win the Green Jacket.
It's finally Masters week! For golf fans and bettors like myself, this is on the Mount Rushmore of weeks on the sports betting calendar. Even casual golf fans tune in to Augusta National with a few dollars wagered or a few pools entered.
This article will serve as my full betting preview for the event. In other article, I'll break down some more niche bets, but if you just care about who I think is going to win, you'll find out everything you need to know right here.
Let's dive into it.
The Masters odds
The Masters how to watch
- Thursday: Featured holes/groups and Amen Corner 9:15 a.m. EST to 7:30 p.m. EST (Masters App and Paramount+), First round coverage 3 p.m. EST - 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)
- Friday: Featured holes/groups and Amen Corner 9:15 a.m. EST to 7:30 p.m. EST (Masters App and Paramount+), First round coverage 3 p.m. EST - 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)
- Saturday: Featured holes/groups and Amen Corner 10:30 a.m. EST to 7:30 p.m. EST (Masters App and Paramount+), First round coverage 3 p.m. EST - 7 p.m. EST (Paramount+)
- Sunday: Featured holes/groups and Amen Corner 10:20 a.m. EST to 6:30 p.m. EST (Masters App and Paramount+), First round coverage 3 p.m. EST - 7 p.m. EST (Paramount+)
The Masters purse
- Date: Thursday, April 11 - Sunday, April 14
- Purse: $18 million ($3.24 million winner's share)
- Defending champion: Jon Rahm
The Masters notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: There's no question the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, and the 2022 Masters champion, is going to be in the mix again this weekend. He has finished inside the top 10, including three wins, in 10 of his last 11 events. His ball striking is unbelievable and if he can have a good week putting, he'll win his second Green Jacket.
Rory McIlroy: Rory McIlroy is going to try to finally complete his career grand slam this weekend. The Masters is the major that has eluded him throughout his career, but this could be his year. He finished solo third at last week's Valero Texas Open and had a fantastic event with his ball-striking, gaining +1.89 true strokes with his approach play. The form is there, can he cross the finish line?
Jon Rahm: Things are a little different with the defending champion this time around having joined LIV in the offseason. He's been good, but not great, since joining LIV. He has finished in the top 10 in all five of his starts but hasn't been able to win one. Does he have the form to successfully defend his title?
The Masters picks
Xander Schauffele (+1800)
I am cursed to bet on Xander Schauffele at the Masters. It's a burden I have to carry with me for as long as Schauffele tees it up at Augusta. I've done it every year since 2019 and I simply can't look past his form heading into this year's edition of the event.
He has finished inside the top five in three of his last four starts and he currently ranks second on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained behind only Scottie Scheffler. He has also done well at Augusta historically, with finishes of T2 in 2019, T3 in 2021, and T10 last year.
You have to have guts to bet on Xander to win considering his history of choking away victories, but if you want to join me on this journey, I encourage you to do so.
He's available at +1800 at Caesars Sportsbook.
Hideki Matsuayama (+2500)
Hideki Matsuyama is my best overall bet to win the Masters. Hopefully, you bet on him last week when I wrote an article telling you to do so when he was available at +2800. He's still available at +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and I like him at that price as well.
He has been playing some of his best golf of his career heading into this year's edition of the tournament. He won the Genesis Invitational in February and then followed it up with finished of T12, T6, and a T7 last week. His ball-striking is phenomenal and he leads the Tour in strokes gained: around the greens, which is huge at Augusta. He also obviously has great course history, winning this event in 2022.
He checks every single box when trying to find a bet to win the Masters.
Russell Henley (+7000)
The Masters isn't generally an event that longshots typically win with Danny Willet (66/1) and Charl Schwartzel (90/1) being the only longshots to win in recent memory, but if there is one dark horse I'm targeting, it's Russell Henley at 70/1.
He has a solid history at Augusta National, finishing in the top 15 three times including a T4 finish here in 2023. He's also coming into the event in great form, finishing in the top five in two of his last three starts including a solo fourth place finish last week where he gained +1.94 true strokes on the field with his approach play.
He's worth a sprinkle at his 70/1 price point at FanDuel Sportsbook.
