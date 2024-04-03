Now is the Time to Bet Hideki Matsuayama to Win the Masters
We are just a week away from one of the best sporting events on the calendar; the Masters.
Most of us will wait until the week of the event before placing our bets, but there's one golfer that I'd encourage you to bet on sooner rather than later. That's the 2021 champion, Hideki Matsuyama, who's still available (at the moment) at an enticing price to win his second Green Jacket.
Bet Hideki Matsuyama to win 2024 Masters
Matsuyama has been quietly playing some of his best golf of his career. Let's take a look at his last four finishes as of writing this article:
- WM Phoenix Open: T22
- Genesis Invitational: WIN
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T12
- The Players Championship: T6
He's had four-straight strong performances including The Players, where he gained +1.84 strokes per round with his approach play. One of those starts, the Genesis, resulted in a win at a signature event, beating the best golfers the PGA Tour has to offer.
Matsuyama also obviously has a great history at The Masters. Not only did he win the event in 2021, but he finished T14 and T16 in the two years since then. He has also finished inside the top 20 in eight of his last nine starts at Augusta. The only year he didn't was a T32 finish in 2019.
That's all well and good, but let's break down why you should bet on him this week. Matsuyama is one of the few top golfers who is competing in this week's Valero Texas Open, the final PGA Tour event before the Masters. He's fifth on the odds list to win the event, which means he should, at the very least, be in contention on Sunday, if not win the whole thing.
As I wrote in my betting preview for it, I'm backing Matsuyama to get the job done. He has been playing the best golf of everyone in the field and he has had past success at TPC San Antonio.
He is currently available as high as +2800 to win the Masters. I can all but guarantee you that if he has a strong outing at the Valero Texas Open this weekend, his odds are going to be significantly shorter next week. If you agree with me that he'll be in contention in Texas, then bet him to win the Masters now before his odds get shorter come Monday.
