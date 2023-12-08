Daily Dunk: Best CBB Bets Today (Take Duquesne to Dominate Saint Peter's)
My college basketball betting season hasn't gone as well as I had hoped, but we had a winning night on Thursday, going 2-1 across my three bets. You can't fight your way back to profit without taking your first step in the right direction and that's what we did last night.
Now, let's try to make it two straight winning nights tonight with Friday's short slate of games. I've managed to find three bets I like, so let's go ahead and jump into them.
Best NCAAB Bets Today
- Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan OVER 139.5 (-105)
- Navy vs. Quinnipiac UNDER 141 (-110)
- Duquesne -14.5 (-105) vs. Saint Peter's
Oakland vs. Eastern Michigan prediction
I think Eastern Michigan is going to be a good OVER team this year. The OVER is 4-3 in its games so far this season, but I think betting it in its games moving forward is going to be a good strategy.
The metrics show the Eagles should be an OVER bettor's dream. They rank 85th in effective field goal percentage but 339th in defensive efficiency. and 336th in opponent Floor%, allowing teams to score at least one point on 53% of their possessions against them.
It also helps that tonight they have an Oakland team that is also better offensively than defensively, ranking 152nd in effective field goal percentage but 240th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
I'll take the OVER tonight.
Navy vs. Quinnipiac prediction
Whereas Eastern Michigan is built to cash OVERs, Navy is built to cash UNDERs. The Midshipmen are completely abysmal offensively, sporting the fifth worst effective field goal percentage in the country but are fantastic defensively, ranking 25th in defensive efficiency.
They're also 325th in Floor% and 45th in opponent Floor%, meaning they do a terrible job of scoring any kind of points in their offensive possessions but do a great job of preventing any kind of points by their opponents.
The UNDER is 4-3 in Navy games this season and I think that mark improves to 5-3 tonight.
Saint Peter's vs. Duquesne prediction
Speaking of bad offensive teams, Saint Peter's has been terrible, ranking 328th in effective field goal percentage. There's no doubt Duquesne will have the offensive advantage in this one, ranking 76th in effective field goal percentage.
Duquesne also has the ability to shut down any offense the Peacocks may be able to drum up, ranking 69th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
Not only can Saint Peter's not hit the ocean from a boat, but the Peacocks are also 357th in turnovers per possession, turning the ball over on 23% of its possessions.
This could be a blowout tonight.
