Dalvin Cook vs. Breece Hall: Which Jets Running Back Is Better Prop Pick?
Breaking down the prop market for the New York Jets running backs in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Jets have one of the mor dynamic backfields in the NFL, but that doesn’t make things easy for prop bettors on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.
New York features veteran Dalvin Cook, who signed with the team this offseason and former second-round pick Breece Hall, who is coming off a torn ACL that he suffered last season.
Hall, who ran for 463 yards and four scores on just 80 carries last season, is expected to play in Week 1, making this a true running back by committee.
However, a recent report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggests that Cook should be the lead dog – at least in Week 1.
The betting market has also leaned towards Cook with his props, but our own Iain MacMillan believes there is value in taking Hall to clear his rushing yards prop tonight. Let’s break down how the Jets‘ running backs stack up, and which is the better prop target.
Will Breece Hall be on a snap count in Week 1?
While Hall may be limited in Week 1, Jets head coach Robert Saleh did not say that he’d be on a snap count.
Instead, it seems like Hall, Cook and Michael Carter will all get opportunities out of the backfield.
Bettors should likely stay away from Carter, who will have the smallest role, but there is a significant discrepancy between Cook and Hall in their props. If this ends up going towards a more even split, it would favor Hall since his numbers are much lower.
Dalvin Cook vs. Breece Hall rushing yards props
Dalvin Cook – 47.5 yards
Cook’s rushing prop is set at 47.5 or 48.5 in Week 1. Assuming he reaches around 4-4.5 yards per carry, he’s going to need about 12 carries to get this done.
The Jets didn't use Cook in the preseason, and we don’t know how much the team will favor the run to the pass. With rain potentially hitting MetLife Stadium tonight, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Cook reach this number.
But I still think Hall is the better bet…
Breece Hall – 34.5 yards
The Jets can say that Hall will be limited all they want, but he may not need a ton of touches to pick up 35 or more yards on the ground. Hall averaged nearly six yards per carry last season, meaning just six or seven carries would get him over this number – if he can keep that pace up.
I’d be surprised if Hall didn’t at least come near double-digit touches, otherwise it wouldn’t make a ton of sense to have him active just to see a handful of plays.
Javonte Williams – the Denver Broncos running back who was coming off a torn ACL – was also supposed to be eased back into things, but he saw 13 carries and four receptions (17 touches) in Week 1.
I don’t think Hall sees that volume, but double-digit touches isn’t out of the question.
Dalvin Cook vs. Breece Hall touchdown scorer props
Dalvin Cook
Breece Hall
The touchdown scorer market is more of a dart throw for a few reasons.
First off, we don’t know which player will end up being the goal-line back for the Jets this season, and it could be a hot-hand approach as well.
Secondly, Aaron Rodgers has traditionally thrown the ball a lot near the goal line in his career, which could take both of these players out of the main targets for a score.
I’d lean with Cook at +140 if he’s truly going to see more touches, but I think the best prop to play is the OVER on Hall’s rushing yards.
