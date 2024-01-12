Dolphins vs. Chiefs Best Same-Game Parlay for Wild Card Weekend
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in what is setting up to be one of the coldest games in NFL history.
The weather may scare some people away from attending the game in person but it's not going to scare us away from betting on the game and cooking up a Same Game Parlay.
I'm going to give you my favorite Same Game Parlay for Saturday night
Best Same Game Parlay for Dolphins vs. Chiefs
- Dolphins alternate spread +7.5
- Isiah Pacheco 70+ rushing yards
- Travis Kelce 6+ receptions
- De'Von Achane anytime TD
Parlay odds: +1423
Dolphins alternate spread +7.5
If you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" then you know that I like the Dolphins to cover the spread. With that being said, I'd be more comfortable getting the spread at a mark over a touchdown, so for the sake of the parlay, that's what we're going to do.
In the frigid temperatures, I can't see either team running away with this one and winning by more than a touchdown.
Isiah Pacheco 70+ rushing yards
People like to talk about how hard it is to throw the ball in rain and wind, but extreme cold may be the most difficult condition to try to get the passing game going in. Instead, I expect both teams to run the ball early and often which is going to benefit Isiah Pacheco's rushing numbers.
Pacheco ran for 66 yards on 16 attempts against the Dolphins earlier this year and in his most recent appearance, he played 93% of offensive snaps, which indicates he has become an every down back for Kansas City.
Travis Kelce 6+ receptions
If the passing game is going to be hard to get going, I foresee Patrick Mahomes keeping his passes to short throws in the middle of the field. Long-developing plays to the sidelined may be hard to come back.
That means Travis Kelce could play an even bigger role in this game than he normally would. He's also averaging 6.2 receptions per game this season so as long as he hits his season average, this leg of the parlay will be a winner.
De'Von Achane anytime TD
Even if Raheem Mostert plays for the Dolphins, De'Von Achane is going to get plenty of work with Miami likely relying on its run game. He's averaging a blistering 7.8 rushing yards per carry this season and found the end zone 11 times in 11 games in the regular season.
We'll boost the odds on this parlay by tossing in an Achane touchdown.
