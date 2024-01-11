Drastic Change in Bill Belichick's Next Team Odds Following Patriots Exit
Bill Belichick will no longer coach the New England Patriots, and his odds for his next destination are surprising.
By Peter Dewey
The New England Patriots are ending an era.
Bill Belichick reportedly will no longer be the team's head coach, ending his run with a franchise where he won six Super Bowl titles and nine AFC titles. One of the winningest coaches of all time, Belichick is close to the all-time record for wins as a head coach, but he'll need to do it with a different team.
On Wednesday, DraftKings Sportsbook released odds for Belichick's next team, with the Patriots rather high on the list.
However, those odds have shifted massively with the legendary coach moving on from New England. In fact, Belichick is favored to not be the head coach of an NFL team next season.
Bill Belichick Next Team Odds
The Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are the teams that appear to be the frontrunners for Belichick, according to oddsmakers, but it'll be interesting to see if the head coach wants to take his time before picking a new destination.
Belichick has accumulated 302 regular season and 31 playoff wins in his coaching career. He's behind only Don Shula (347 wins) for the most wins in NFL history by a head coach.
It's hard to see Belichick stepping away from the game entirely when he's so close to this record, but it's possible that he does take a year away to land himself in an ideal scenario. Outside of the Chargers (in the top teams favored to land the coach) there isn't anyone with an established quarterback for Belichick to join forces with.
It'll be interesting to see how this offseason plays out for the coaching legend.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.