Eagles Super Bowl Odds Shift Following Reported Saquon Barkley Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles saw their odds to win the Super Bowl improve after reportedly signing star running back Saquon Barkley.
By Peter Dewey
The Philadelphia Eagles made a major splash on Monday, poaching a running back from a division rival when they reportedly agreed to a deal with Saquon Barkley.
Barkley, arguably the top available running back this offseason, agreed to a three-year deal with the Eagles, helping the team replacing D'Andre Swift, who signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason.
Following the move to ad Barkley, the Eagles saw some positive movement in their odds in the futures market. Philly went from +1700 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl this season, a sign that oddsmakers think Barkley improves the team in 2024.
Saquon Barkley Signing Improves Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Odds
Barkley should enjoy playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL -- even though Philly did lose Jason Kelce to retirement -- after spending the first several seasons of his career with the New York Giants.
Barkley still put up solid numbers behind a subpar Giants offensive line, a sign that he could thrive for the Eagles.
Philadelphia made the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, but the team took a step back last season, losing in the first round of the playoffs after blowing the division title.
Can Barkley make the Eagles a Super Bowl contender again? Vegas sure thinks so.
