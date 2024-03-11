Super Bowl Odds for Every NFL Team Ahead of NFL Free Agency
Breaking down the Super Bowl odds for every NFL team ahead of free agency officially opening this week.
By Peter Dewey
NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 13, and there could be a ton of players on the move in this market.
We've seen some key players -- like Mike Evans, Chris Jones and Baker Mayfield -- re-sign with their current teams, and there are plenty of players that were franchise tagged this offseason as well.
Still, players like Saquon Barkley, Kirk Cousins, Justin Simmons, Derrick Henry, Tyron Smith, Josh Jacobs, Christian Wilkins, Calvin Ridley and more could have new homes in the 2024 season.
That could cause a major shakeup in the Super Bowl odds, and one way to see that is by refreshing where every team stands ahead of the opening of free agency. If there is a team you think can win the Super Bowl and is poised to make a big move, now may be the time to jump in on the odds!
Super Bowl 2025 Odds for Every NFL Team
- San Francisco 49ers: +500
- Kansas City Chiefs: +650
- Baltimore Ravens: +900
- Detroit Lions: +1300
- Buffalo Bills: +1200
- Dallas Cowboys: +1300
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1500
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1700
- Miami Dolphins: +2100
- Houston Texans: +2500
- Green Bay Packers: +2200
- Los Angeles Rams: +3000
- Los Angeles Chargers: +3000
- New York Jets: +3000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +4000
- Minnesota Vikings: +4500
- Chicago Bears: +4000
- Cleveland Browns: +4000
- Atlanta Falcons: +4000
- Indianapolis Colts: +5000
- New Orleans Saints: +7500
- Las Vegas Raiders: +8000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +7000
- Arizona Cardinals: +8500
- Seattle Seahawks: +7500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +7500
- Denver Broncos: +10000
- Washington Commanders: +15000
- New England Patriots: +17000
- Tennessee Titans: +13000
- New York Giants: +15000
- Carolina Panthers: +25000
Super Bowl Odds Movement This Offseason
Since the Super Bowl odds for the 2024 season were released, there are a few teams making moves in the odds, let's dive into who has seen their odds change the most:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay brought back two key offensive pieces in Mayfield and Evans, moving the team from +7500 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
It may seem a little low for a team that won the NFC South -- and a playoff game -- in the 2023 campaign, but oddsmakers may be waiting to see if Mayfield can repeat the success he had last season.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Oddsmakers are buying the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the team adding veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to an otherwise solid roster. While this odds movement occurred before the Wilson signing, it appears oddsmakers knew something was in the works for the Steelers.
The Steelers have gone from +10000 to +7500 to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
Green Bay Packers
People are buying the Packers, and I'm one of them, picking the team to win the NFC North in the 2024 campaign.
Green Bay has a solid young roster, and Jordan Love's play down the stretch of the 2023 season is a huge positive coming into 2024. If he makes the leap into the MVP conversation, the Packers could be tough to bat. Green Bay has gone from +2500 to +2200 to win the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs
Many expected the Chiefs to have to let Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed -- two of the team's best defenders -- go this offseason. Instead, the defending champs worked out a new five-year deal with Jones and franchise tagged Sneed.
Could Kanas City become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row? Oddsmakers certainly like the team's chances, moving KC from +750 to +650 to win the Super Bowl.
