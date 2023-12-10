Eagles vs. Cowboys best same-game parlay for Sunday Night Football
Buckle up, folks. We have a fun game to watch and bet on Sunday Night Football.
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles with not only the NFC East still on the line, but the No. 1 seed in the conference and all the perks that come with it.
If you want my best bet for the game, as well as my picks for the other Week 14 games, you can find them in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, we're going to have some fun with a same-game parlay. Remember, these parlays can be tough to win so I'd recommend betting less than you would on a normal bet.
Best Same Game Parlay for Eagles vs. Cowboys
- Cowboys moneyline
- Brandin Cooks 60+ receiving yards
- Jalen Hurts UNDER 248.5 passing yards
- CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD
- D'Andre Swift 40+ rushing yards
Cowboys moneyline
In my opinion, this game comes down to defense, which is the reason why the Eagles aren't as good as their record indicates, in my opinion. Philadelphia ranks 24th in opponent yards per play (5.4), 27th in opponent EPA per Play, and 20th in opponent success rate. The most damning part of their defense has been their third-down performance. They're dead last in the NFL opponent third down conversion rate, allowing teams to convert 47.27% of third downs against them.
For the sake of the parlay, we're going to forget laying the points and just put in Cowboys moneyline. That way, as long as they win the game, this leg of the parlay will be a winner.
Brandin Cooks 60+ receiving yards
Brandin Cooks has established himself as the clear No. 2 option in the receiving game for the Cowboys. He has soared over 60 receiving yards in two of his last three games and now he gets to face a weak Eagles secondary that gives up 6.5 yards per pass attempt.
Jalen Hurts UNDER 248.5 passing yards
Jalen Hurts threw for just 207 yards in the first game between these two teams this season and the Eagles would be smart to keep the ball on the ground in the rematch. The Cowboys are fifth in opponent dropback EPA, eighth in opponent dropback success rate, and sixth in opponent yards per pass attempt giving up just 5.9 yards per throw.
I'll take the UNDER on Hurts' passing yards total on Sunday night.
CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD
CeeDee Lamb has become a touchdown machine so we'd be stupid now to add a Lamb TD in our parlay today. He has scored in four straight games and has six combined touchdowns in the Cowboys' last six contests. It also helps us that the Eagles are allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game this season, the second most in the NFL this season.
D'Andre Swift 40+ rushing yards
If the Eagles are smart, they'll keep the ball on the ground today and try to attack the Cowboys' weak run defense. The Cowboys are 30th in the league in rush success rate and ran for 43 yards the last time these two teams faced each other. As a whole, Swift is averaging 65.3 rushing yards per game this season so it shouldn't be too much of an ask for him to reach 40 yards tonight.
