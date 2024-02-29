Early Super Bowl Bets Flowing in on Chiefs (Bettors Believe in Kansas City's Quest for Three-Peat)
We're just a few weeks separated from Super Bowl 58 but odds have already been posted for which team will win Super Bowl 59 and the bets have begun flowing in.
The Chiefs have already won back-to-back Super Bowls and now have a chance to be the first time to complete the Super Bowl threepeat. Can they pull it off? Bettors seem to think so as the Chiefs are the most bet on team to win Super Bowl 59 through the first couple weeks of the offseason.
According to Ben Fawkes, the Chiefs have twice as much money bet on them at BetMGM to win next year's Super Bowl. 12.4% of tickets and 29.4% of total money bet is on the Chiefs.
The No. 2 team on the list in terms of total money bet is the Detroit Lions at 12.8%. The Lions made it to the NFC Championship this past season but fell short to the San Francisco 49ers. They have a young roster and plenty of cap space, so it makes sense why bettors think they're a great bet to take another step forward in 2024.
Let's take a look at the odds for those two teams to lift the Lombardi Trophy next season:
Chiefs Super Bowl odds
The Chiefs' odds to win Super Bowl 59 are set at +650. Only the San Francisco 49ers (+500) have better odds to win it all. A $100 bet on the Chiefs would win you a profit of $650 if they can achieve the threepeat.
Lions Super Bowl odds
The Lions' odds to win Super Bowl 59 are set at +1300, which is tied for the fifth best odds in the NFL. The 49ers (+500), Chiefs (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+900), and Buffalo Bills (+1200) are the only teams with better odds. The Lions are tied with the Cowboys at +1300. A $100 bet on the Lions to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history would win you a profit of $1,300 if they can get it done.
