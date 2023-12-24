English Premier League Best Bets (Ride With Liverpool in Matchweek 19)
Boxing Day! Here are the best bets for Matchweek 19 of the EPL!
We had a OK weekend betting on the Premier League. Aston Villa not only gave up a goal, but they finished with a draw against Sheffield United. Everton's hot streak came to a close as they lost to a very tough Tottenham side in London. Meanwhile, Wolves handled business at home against Chelsea.
Matchweek 18 was rough on some of the better Premier League teams. Newcastle dropped a game on the road against Luton Town, Fulham were shutout at home vs. Burnley, and Man United failed to score a goal at West Ham.
We finished 1-2 for the weekend, but because of Wolves, we finished positive. I will be giving three picks for Boxing Day, and the two days of games to follow. Legs are going to be tired, and teams might utilize more subs for Matchweek 19, but that could work to our advantage. For this week, I decided to stay away from the parlay, but the straight picks have great chances to be winners.
English Premier League Best Bets
1. Bournemouth vs. Fulham Over 2.5 Goals (-129)
I like this play a lot. Bournemouth games has hit this over in seven of the last nine. Fulham games has hit this over in six of the last seven. Both teams are very capable of putting up two or three goals on their own. A 2-1 game is all that is needed, and I think that is a very real possibility.
Bournemouth has been playing extremely well lately. As a team, Bournemouth is ninth in the Premier League in shots on target, so it does get its shots off. Dominic Solanke has been a big part of this. He has scored eight times in the last seven matches, and I can see him adding to that total against Fulham.
Fulham had back-to-back weeks of 5-0 thrashings against their opponents. However, their magic has faded, and it has lost two Premier League matches in a row since then. You might get discouraged from their lack of scoring lately, but Bournemouth have conceded the third-most goals this season.
2. Both Teams To Score - NO (+122) Burnley vs. Liverpool
Liverpool are the better side here. Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the Prem. In fact, with Haaland out, one could make the argument that Salah is the best. Liverpool will be the team to score in this game. With that, I would not be surprised to see Liverpool have 75-80 percent posession.
Liverpool are very good defensively and in net. They are tied for the second most clean sheets in the EPL (6) while also conceding the fewest goals (16). Liverpool's defenders will make it very hard on Burnley anytime they touch the ball in the offensive third.
With Liverpool's great defense, it is important to not Burnley's struggles on offense. Burnley have scored the second-fewest goals in the Premier League this season. Burnley does not have a true Premier League caliber finisher, and it shows. Liverpool should be able to shut them out in this one.
3. (Double Chance) Wolves and Draw (-125) at Brentford
Wolves are playing very well. They are coming off a solid home win, and have found themselves in the middle of the table. We are still uncertain about Pedro Neto's return, but Wolves are playing well as a team without him. Hee-Chan Hwang and Matheus Cunha are holding down the fort without Neto. Pablo Sarabia has been playing some respectable footy in place of Neto, as well. I expect Wolves to score once or twice in this game.
Brentford is not playing well. It has lost five of its last six matches, and their lone win came against a weak Luton Town at home. Brentford has also not kept a clean sheet in its last seven matches. Wolves should be able to sneak a few past Mark Flekken in this one.
Wolves are just playing better right now. If Neto does return, I would consider this my best bet. Nonetheless, a win or draw should be the result for Wolves.
