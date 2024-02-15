English Premier League Predictions (Best Bets for Matchweek 25)
Matchweek 25 has some intriguing fixtures, and we are handing out our best bets!
Matchweek 24 was very kind to me. I went 3-0 on the weekend, and I am looking to keep that going this week.
The fixtures for this weekend are not very enticing, but there is some great value in some of the games. I will be giving my favorite three bets for Matchweek 25 below.
Wolves win or draw (+145) at Tottenham
I love this play at plus money. Wolves are not getting a lot of love right now, and that is because of the injuries to Matheus Cunha and Hee-Chan Hwang. Cunha is most likely out for an extended period. However, Hwang could return to the pitch, which would be a huge help against Tottenham. Wolves have won their past two games against Tottenham, including a thrilling 2-1 victory earlier this season.
Wolves have been able to play well as of late, and they are scoring much better with Gary O'Neil running things this year. Pedro Neto is third in the Premier League in assists for Wolves, and he is a big reason for the success of the team. Tottenham have not kept a clean sheet in their past five games, and as long as Wolves score, they will at least draw.
Both Teams to Score - NO (-118) Arsenal vs. Burnley
This is another play I love. However, it will ride on the backs of Arsenal. Arsenal and Burnely are on opposite sides of the table. Arsenal are obviously the better side. The stats I am looking at for this game are goals allowed per match, and goals scored per match.
Firstly, Arsenal is first in the EPL in goals allowed per match. They allow less than one goal per match, and they have the most clean sheets in the EPL with nine. Arsenal has been very good in the defensive third of the pitch, and that should easily continue in this game. On the other hand, Burnley scores the second-fewest goals per game, and they have just 25 total goals on the season. With Arsenal playing as well as they are, Burnley should be held without a goal in this match.
Manchester United ML (-130) at Luton Town
I usually like to get some better odds than this in soccer, but this is too good to pass up. Man United are the better side, to have them at -130 seems like a steal. Lisandro Martinez and Anthony Martial are both out until mid-March, but that should not sway your opinion of this game. Man United have won their last three Premier League matches, and they have scored eight goals in those games. They are too good to pass up on this weekend.
Luton Town are coming off a bad loss against Sheffield United, and they have already lost to Man United this season. Luton Town have allowed the third-most goals in the Prem this season, so Man United are going to have a great chance to put up another three-goal game. With the way Man United are playing lately, this is an easy bet to take.
