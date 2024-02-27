Every MLB Team's Playoff Odds for the 2024 Season (D-Backs Disrespected?)
Breaking down the odds for every MLB team to make the playoffs in the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 MLB regular season is right around the corner, so why not take a look ahead to the playoffs?
FanDuel Sportsbook has released playoff odds for every team in the 2024 season, and there are a few teams that are considered locks (Atlanta and the Los Angeles Dodgers) to make the postseason while some other squads may be undervalued.
Take the Arizona Diamondbacks for example, a team that made the World Series last season. Arizona comes in at plus money to reach the postseason in 2024. Are the D-Backs a must-bet?
No matter what team you root for -- or want to bet on -- you can get their playoff odds, and a widget to take you to bet on them, below. Let's break down each team's chances of landing in the postseason in 2024:
If you’re looking to bet on a team to make the playoffs this season, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer for a limited time! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
MLB Playoff Odds for 2024 Season
Tampa Bay Rays Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +116
- To Miss the Playoffs: -148
Tampa Bay is expected to take a step back in the eyes of oddsmakers, with the team favored to miss the postseason.
New York Yankees Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -410
- To Miss the Playoffs: +290
After adding Juan Soto, Marcus Stroman, and some bullpen help, the Yankees are heavily favored to return to the postseason after missing the playoffs in 2023.
Toronto Blue Jays Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -148
- To Miss the Playoffs: +114
Baltimore Orioles Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -192
- To Miss the Playoffs: +148
The Baltimore Orioles' stock is on the rise, as oddsmakers have the team as one of the top teams in the American League based on its playoff odds.
Only the Yankees, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros have better playoff odds.
Boston Red Sox Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +285
- To Miss the Playoffs: -400
Minnesota Twins Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -200
- To Miss the Playoffs: +154
Minnesota is favored to win the AL Central, thus it is viewed as a pretty heavy favorite to end up back in the postseason.
Detroit Tigers Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +186
- To Miss the Playoffs: -245
Don't sleep on the Detroit Tigers, who went 35-17 against the AL Central last season, to make a run at a playoff spot. The team is favored to miss, but the +186 odds to make are enticing for a team projected to be around .500 in the latest win total odds.
Cleveland Guardians Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +210
- To Miss the Playoffs: -280
Kansas City Royals Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +460
- To Miss the Playoffs: -770
Chicago White Sox Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +2500
- To Miss the Playoffs: -20000
Houston Astros Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -400
- To Miss the Playoffs: +285
The Houston Astros keep finding ways to win the AL West, and until then they don't, they are going to be heavily favored to make the postseason.
Texas Rangers Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -180
- To Miss the Playoffs: +140
Seattle Mariners Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -148
- To Miss the Playoffs: +116
This is an interesting line for the Seattle Mariners, who missed the postseason in 2023. Oddsmakers seem to think this young team -- led by an elite rotation -- can into the postseason in 2024.
Los Angeles Angels Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +800
- To Miss the Playoffs: -1800
Oakland Athletics Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +7000
- To Miss the Playoffs: -100000
Atlanta Braves Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -3500
- To Miss the Playoffs: +1060
Only the Los Angeles Dodgers are bigger favorites to make the playoffs than the Braves in the 2024 season.
Philadelphia Phillies Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -235
- To Miss the Playoffs: +176
Philly may not be favored to win the division, but oddsmakers clearly think the team will secure a wild card spot by setting the team at -235 to make the postseason (an implied probability of 70.15 percent).
New York Mets Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +186
- To Miss the Playoffs: -245
Miami Marlins Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +285
- To Miss the Playoffs: -400
The Miami Marlins made the playoffs last season, but they are just +285 to do so in 2024. If you think the Marlins can repeat, you could profit $285 on a $100 wager on them to make the postseason.
Washington Nationals Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +1700
- To Miss the Playoffs: -10000
Cincinnati Reds Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +162
- To Miss the Playoffs: -210
Chicago Cubs Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -115
- To Miss the Playoffs: -111
St. Louis Cardinals Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -115
- To Miss the Playoffs: -111
Milwaukee Brewers Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +300
- To Miss the Playoffs: -430
Milwaukee is projected to take a massive step back based on these playoff odds after winning the NL Central in 2023.
At +300 to. make the playoffs, the Brewers have worse odds than Chicago, Cincinnati and St. Louis.
Pittsburgh Pirates Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +420
- To Miss the Playoffs: -650
Los Angeles Dodgers Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: -7000
- To Miss the Playoffs: +1500
Did you expect anything else?
With Shohei Ohtani in the fold, the Dodgers have an implied probability of 98.59 percent to make the playoffs.
San Francisco Giants Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +182
- To Miss the Playoffs: -240
Arizona Diamondbacks Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +112
- To Miss the Playoffs: -142
Arizona may be the most undervalued team in baseball right now sitting at +112 to make the playoffs after earning a trip to the World Series last season.
The D-Backs also are playing in a fairly weak division outside of L.A. after the San Diego Padres parted ways with Juan Soto -- and potentially Blake Snell -- this offseason.
San Diego Padres Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +196
- To Miss the Playoffs: -260
Colorado Rockies Playoff Odds
- To Make the Playoffs: +5500
- To Miss the Playoffs: -100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.