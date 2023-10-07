Every NBA Team's Odds to Make the Playoffs in the 2023-24 Season
Which team's are favored to make the playoffs this season?
By Peter Dewey
The goal for every NBA team entering the 2023-24 season is to at least make the playoffs and compete for an NBA title.
Luckily, bettors get a chance to see who the market is favoring before the season starts, and we can take advantage of teams that we may believe are undervalued this season.
The win total market is another way to assess teams entering the season, and it is interesting, with 16 teams at DraftKings Sportsbook set at 42.5 wins or higher. Only 14 teams finished with 43-plus wins in the 2022-23 campaign.
How does that shakeup the playoff odds for each squad?
If you’re looking for more NBA futures, I shared 15 (!!) futures that I’m betting on in the 2023-24 season in the first edition of “Peter’s Points.”
If you're considering betting on the futures market in the NBA, check out FanDuel Sportsbook and its new welcome offer.
New users who sign up with the link below and deposit $5 will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.
Eastern Conference NBA Playoff Odds
Atlantic Division
Boston Celtics Playoff Odds
Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Odds
New York Knicks Playoff Odds
Brooklyn Nets Playoff Odds
Toronto Raptors Playoff Odds
Central Division
Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Odds
Chicago Bulls Playoff Odds
Detroit Pistons Playoff Odds
Indiana Pacers Playoff Odds
Southeast Division
Miami Heat Playoff Odds
Charlotte Hornets Playoff Odds
Atlanta Hawks Playoff Odds
Orlando Magic Playoff Odds
Washington Wizards Playoff Odds
Western Conference NBA Playoff Odds
Pacific Division
Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Odds
Golden State Warriors Playoff Odds
Los Angeles Clippers Playoff Odds
Phoenix Suns Playoff Odds
Sacramento Kings Playoff Odds
Northwest Division
Denver Nuggets Playoff Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves Playoff Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder Playoff Odds
Utah Jazz Playoff Odds
Portland Trail Blazers Playoff Odds
TO BE ANNOUNCED.
Southwest Division
Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Odds
Dallas Mavericks Playoff Odds
San Antonio Spurs Playoff Odds
New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Odds
Houston Rockets Playoff Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.