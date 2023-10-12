Every NBA Team’s Odds to Win the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 Season
Breaking down the NBA Finals odds for every NBA team ahead of the 2023-24 season.
By Peter Dewey
We're less than two weeks out of the 2023-24 NBA season, and it's time we take a look at the NBA Finals odds market.
The market shifted in a huge way following the Damian Lillard trade as it led to the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics making major leaps in the market.
The Denver Nuggets remain the favorite in the Western Conference, but there are several contenders (Phoenix, Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Clippers) that could make a push this season. Plus, the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat are well down the odds board in the East ... again.
If you’re looking for more NBA futures, I shared 15 (!!) futures that I’m betting on in the 2023-24 season in the first edition of “Peter’s Points.”
Betting on a team to win the NBA Finals early in the season can be a roller coaster, but it's also a fun experience when they end up winning. That's what happened with my Nuggets future last season...
If you're considering betting on the futures market in the NBA, check out FanDuel Sportsbook and its new welcome offer.
New users who sign up with the link below and deposit $5 will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.
Eastern Conference NBA Finals Odds
Boston Celtics NBA Finals Odds
Philadelphia 76ers NBA Finals Odds
New York Knicks NBA Finals Odds
Brooklyn Nets NBA Finals Odds
Toronto Raptors NBA Finals Odds
Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals Odds
Chicago Bulls NBA Finals Odds
Detroit Pistons NBA Finals Odds
Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Odds
Miami Heat NBA Finals Odds
Charlotte Hornets NBA Finals Odds
Atlanta Hawks NBA Finals Odds
Orlando Magic NBA Finals Odds
Washington Wizards NBA Finals Odds
Western Conference NBA Finals Odds
Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals Odds
Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Odds
Los Angeles Clippers NBA Finals Odds
Phoenix Suns NBA Finals Odds
Sacramento Kings NBA Finals Odds
Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Finals Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Odds
Utah Jazz NBA Finals Odds
Portland Trail Blazers NBA Finals Odds
Memphis Grizzlies NBA Finals Odds
Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Odds
San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Odds
New Orleans Pelicans NBA Finals Odds
Houston Rockets NBA Finals Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.