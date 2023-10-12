Betsided

Every NBA Team’s Odds to Win the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 Season

Breaking down the NBA Finals odds for every NBA team ahead of the 2023-24 season.

By Peter Dewey

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum.
Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

We're less than two weeks out of the 2023-24 NBA season, and it's time we take a look at the NBA Finals odds market.

The market shifted in a huge way following the Damian Lillard trade as it led to the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics making major leaps in the market.

The Denver Nuggets remain the favorite in the Western Conference, but there are several contenders (Phoenix, Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers, and Clippers) that could make a push this season. Plus, the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat are well down the odds board in the East ... again.

If you’re looking for more NBA futures, I shared 15 (!!) futures that I’m betting on in the 2023-24 season in the first edition of “Peter’s Points.”

Betting on a team to win the NBA Finals early in the season can be a roller coaster, but it's also a fun experience when they end up winning. That's what happened with my Nuggets future last season...

If you're considering betting on the futures market in the NBA, check out FanDuel Sportsbook and its new welcome offer.

New users who sign up with the link below and deposit $5 will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Eastern Conference NBA Finals Odds

Boston Celtics NBA Finals Odds

Philadelphia 76ers NBA Finals Odds

New York Knicks NBA Finals Odds

Brooklyn Nets NBA Finals Odds

Toronto Raptors NBA Finals Odds

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Finals Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals Odds

Chicago Bulls NBA Finals Odds

Detroit Pistons NBA Finals Odds

Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Odds

Miami Heat NBA Finals Odds

Charlotte Hornets NBA Finals Odds

Atlanta Hawks NBA Finals Odds

Orlando Magic NBA Finals Odds

Washington Wizards NBA Finals Odds

Western Conference NBA Finals Odds

Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals Odds

Golden State Warriors NBA Finals Odds

Los Angeles Clippers NBA Finals Odds

Phoenix Suns NBA Finals Odds

Sacramento Kings NBA Finals Odds

Denver Nuggets NBA Finals Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Finals Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Finals Odds

Utah Jazz NBA Finals Odds

Portland Trail Blazers NBA Finals Odds

Memphis Grizzlies NBA Finals Odds

Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Odds

San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Odds

New Orleans Pelicans NBA Finals Odds

Houston Rockets NBA Finals Odds

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Home/NBA Odds