Every NFL head coach's preseason against the spread record
Looking to bet on the preseason? Make sure to check each coach's ATS record.
By Peter Dewey
Betting on the NFL preseason is not for the light-hearted, as it’s much harder to come up with statistical reasons why to bet on a specific team or not.
That’s because there are so many players that participate in preseason games with starters usually playing only a handful of snaps. That leaves bettors – even the experts – making educated guesses about playing time and predicting outcomes for lesser known players.
But it’s football! With the regular season approaching, it’s only natural to want to place a few bets on the preseason action this month.
Luckily, there is one key stat that is tracked and can be used to give you a leg up when betting on the preseason:
Head coach’s against the spread records.
This gives us a glimpse into which head coaches in the NFL are intent on winning games in the preseason, and which ones are using the time for completely developmental purposes. It’s not foolproof, but it does show us that some coaches are better to wager on than others when it comes to August football.
Here’s the ATS record for every NFL coach in 2023 entering this preseason:
AFC head coaches preseason against the spread records
Head Coach
Preseason ATS record
John Harbaugh (Ravens)
38-16-1
Bill Belichick (Patriots)
32-25-4
Sean McDermott (Bills)
12-5-1
Robert Saleh (Jets)
5-2
Kevin Stefanski (Browns)
4-2-1
Mike Tomlin (Steelers)
31-29-1
Josh McDaniels (Raiders)
7-5
Mike McDaniel (Dolphins)
2-1
Sean Payton (Broncos)
27-27-1
Zac Taylor (Bengals)
5-5
Mike Vrabel (Titans)
5-7-2
Andy Reid (Chiefs)
33-37-1
Brandon Staley (Chargers)
2-4
Doug Pederson (Jaguars)
8-12
Shane Steichen (Colts)
N/A
DeMeco Ryans (Texans)
N/A
NFC head coaches preseason against the spread records
Head Coach
Preseason ATS record
Pete Carroll (Seahawks)
27-19-1
Matt Eberflus (Bears)
3-0
Frank Reich (Panthers)
8-4
Mike McCarthy (Cowboys)
29-28-2
Kyle Shanahan (49ers)
9-8-1
Sean McVay (Rams)
9-9
Ron Rivera (Commanders)
20-21-1
Todd Bowles (Buccaneers)
8-10
Arthur Smith (Falcons)
2-4
Dan Campbell (Lions)
1-4-1
Matt LaFleur (Packers)
3-7
Dennis Allen (Saints)
5-10
Nick Sirianni (Eagles)
1-4-1
Brian Daboll (Giants)
0-3
Kevin O'Connell (Vikings)
0-4
Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals)
N/A
John Harbaugh is best head coach to bet in preseason
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is easily the best coach in terms of covering the spread in the preseason, posting a 38-16-1 ATS record heading into this season.
After beating the Eagles in Week 1 of the preseason, Harbaugh and the Ravens have won 24 straight preseason games.
Whether it is betting on Baltimore to win or simply to cover, they're as close to a sure thing as there is in the NFL in August.
NFC North coaches struggle to cover spread in preseason
The NFC North has three of the worst coaches against the spread in the NFL.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is 1-4-1 ATS, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 3-7 ATS and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is 0-4 ATS. However, last season Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus carried the division, turning in a perfect 3-0 ATS record in his first preseason as a head coach.
Betting on NFL preseason is more than just coach's record
While this is certainly a valuable resource when wagering on the preseason, it's important to make sure you check which players will be available and active in a game.
Veterans and starters are usually easier to trust since they have ample NFL experience, while some draft picks -- especially later ones -- will struggle out of the gate.
Still, using the records of these coaches is a great way to get a leg up the rest of the preseason.
