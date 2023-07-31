Every NFL team's projected win total for the 2023 season
Breaking down each team's win total odds for the 2023 NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
The 2023 NFL season is approaching quickly, and if you’re looking to place some wagers in the futures market, the BetSided team has you covered with everything you need.
Our very own NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan broke down his favorite futures bet for every NFL team this week, and he included several win total picks in there.
Vegas sets expectations for every NFL team with a projected win total, and it's always fun to see who goes OVER and who goes UNDER.
We have the win total prediction for every single NFL team for the 2023 season to show where your team stacks up, and to make it easy to wager on them.
Let’s break them down:
Arizona Cardinals win total prediction
Kyler Murray's status could really sway the Cardinals' chances of picking up five or more wins.
Atlanta Falcons win total prediction
Does Atlanta have a legit shot to win the NFC South? These odds suggest it does.
Baltimore Ravens win total prediction
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could take a major step in 2023 -- if Lamar stays healthy.
Buffalo Bills win total prediction
This number is rather low for a Buffalo team that has won 11-plus games in three straight seasons.
Carolina Panthers win total prediction
Does the Bryce Young era get off to a hot start in Carolina?
Chicago Bears win total prediction
The Bears are expected to be much better than they were in 2022 when they finished with the worst record in the NFL.
Cincinnati Bengals win total prediction
If Joe Burrow's calf is OK, the Bengals should be in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Cleveland Browns win total prediction
Oddsmakers appear to be lower on Deshaun Watson and the Browns in 2023, expecting them to win nine or fewer games.
Dallas Cowboys win total prediction
Can Dallas and Dak Prescott get to double-digit wins in 2023?
Denver Broncos win total prediction
The Sean Payton era is expected to have more positive returns in Denver than last season under Nathaniel Hackett.
Detroit Lions win total prediction
Vegas is high on Dan Campbell's group, but can the Lions live up to those expectations?
Green Bay Packers win total prediction
Green Bay's outlook is much lower with Aaron Rodgers in New York and Jordan Love at the helm.
Houston Texans win total prediction
CJ Stroud brings new life to a Houston team that has struggled in consecutive seasons.
Indianapolis Colts win total prediction
Can the Colts turn things around after a dreadful 2022 campaign?
Jacksonville Jaguars win total prediction
Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence have turned the Jaguars into a playoff contender again in 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs win total prediction
Kansas City has won at least 12 games in every season since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback.
Las Vegas Raiders win total prediction
Expectations are low for Josh McDaniels' team after a tough 2022 season.
Los Angeles Chargers win total prediction
There's some pressure on the Chargers to improve after a terrible playoff loss in 2022.
Los Angeles Rams win total prediction
Vegas is really low on the Rams, but MacMillan has them as a team to take the OVER on in his futures bets.
Miami Dolphins win total prediction
Losing Jalen Ramsey until December certainly took some of the wind out of the Dolphins' sails this offseason.
Minnesota Vikings win total prediction
The Vikings won the NFC North last season, but oddsmakers expect the team to take a major step back in 2023.
New England Patriots win total prediction
Bill Belichick finishing with seven or fewer wins just doesn't seem right.
New Orleans Saints win total prediction
Does the addition of Derek Carr lift the Saints to double-digit wins in 2023?
New York Giants win total prediction
It appears oddsmakers aren't sold on the Giants repeating last season's success when they made the playoffs.
New York Jets win total prediction
Aaron Rodgers is in and expectations are up for the New York Jets.
Philadelphia Eagles win total prediction
The Eagles are the favorites in the NFC after making the Super Bowl in the 2022 season.
Pittsburgh Steelers win total prediction
Mike Tomlin has never had a team finish with below eight wins in his coaching career. That's insane.
San Francisco 49ers win total prediction
Brock Purdy? Trey Lance? Doesn't matter. San Francisco is going to be a force in the NFC.
Seattle Seahawks win total prediction
Does Geno Smith still have some magic left in him from the 2022 season?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers win total prediction
Tom Brady is gone, and so are the Bucs' chances of winning the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.
Tennessee Titans win total prediction
Oddsmakers don't seem to think that the Titans -- even with DeAndre Hopkins -- are a playoff contender.
Washington Commanders win total prediction
The Commanders aren't expected to do much in 2023.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change