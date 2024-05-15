Every NFL Team's Odds to Win the Division Ahead of 2024 Schedule Release
At 8pm et tonight, the NFL will be releasing its full regular season schedule for 2024.
A handful of games have already been leaked to the public, but we'll get our hands on the entire thing tonight.
Before we can feast our eyes on the schedule, let's take a look at the betting odds to win all eight divisions.
Odds to Win Each NFL Division
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
AFC North Odds
- Baltimore Ravens +115
- Cincinnati Bengals +165
- Cleveland Browns +600
- Pittsburgh Steelers +850
The Ravens are set as the betting favorites to win a stacked AFC North. They'll open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the season.
AFC East Odds
- Buffalo Bills +160
- New York Jets +200
- Miami Dolphins +200
- New England Patriots +2500
Despite the roster turnover, the Buffalo Bills are once again the betting favorites to win the AFC East with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins right behind them. No team has longer odds to win their division than the New England Patriots.
AFC South Odds
- Houston Texans +110
- Jacksonville Jaguars +240
- Indianapolis Colts +340
- Tennessee Titans +1000
After going from last to first last season, the Houston Texans are favored to repeat as AFC South champions in 2024.
AFC West Odds
- Kansas City Chiefs -225
- Los Angeles Chargers +300
- Las Vegas Raiders +1200
- Denver Broncos +1500
To the surprise of nobody, the Kansas City Chiefs are once again heavy favorites to win the AFC West. They've won eight-straight division titles.
NFC North Odds
- Detroit Lions +150
- Green Bay Packers +210
- Chicago Bears +265
- Minnesota Vikings +1000
The Detroit Lions are favored to repeat as NFC North champions, but the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are biting at their heels.
NFC East Odds
- Dallas Cowboys +130
- Philadelphia Eagles +130
- Washington Commanders +750
- New York Giants +1000
The NFC East is a coin flip between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The Washington Commanders and New York Giants have little hope to win.
NFC South Odds
- Atlanta Falcons -130
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +300
- New Orleans Saints +380
- Carolina Panthers +1500
The Falcons are one of only three times who are odds on favorites to win their division this season. They're hoping Kirk Cousins is the final piece of their puzzle.
NFC West Odds
- San Francisco 49ers -195
- Los Angeles Rams +330
- Seattle Seahawks +700
- Arizona Cardinals +1300
No team is expected to challenge the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West this season, who are also Super Bowl favorites.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.