Every NFL Team's Top MVP Candidate for 2024 Season
Breaking down the leading MVP candidate for every NFL team for the 2024 season.
By Peter Dewey
As the NFL enters the offseason, there isn't much to bet on when it comes to football, unless you're interested in making some early investments in the futures market.
Following the Super Bowl, I broke down the leading candidates in the NFL MVP odds for the 2024 season, but who is the top candidate from each team?
While many teams have obvious candidates (like Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City), there are a few squads who don't have a quarterback leading the odds to win the MVP for their team. Let's break down each team's top MVP candidate at this point in the offseason.
Top NFL MVP Candidate for Every Team (Based on Odds)
AFC East Leading MVP Candidates
- Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen (+800)
- Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa (+2500)
- New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers (+2500)
- New England Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson (+50000)
Allen is one of the favorites to win this award, but it's interesting to see Rodgers (who essentially missed all of last season) tied with Tagovailoa. The Patriots’ new quarterback (or maybe it’ll be Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe again) will likely surpass Stevenson in this market.
AFC North Leading MVP Candidates
- Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow (+1000)
- Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson (+7500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt (+30000)
Can Jackson win back-to-back MVPs? He’s among the leading candidates, but it’ll be tough to win the AFC again now that the team has to face a first-place schedule in 2024.
With the Steelers having very little to offer on offense, Watt is the first defensive player that we’ll see on this list.
AFC South Leading MVP Candidates
- Houston Texans: CJ Stroud (+1100)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (+2500)
- Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson (+3000)
- Tennessee Titans: Will Levis (+10000)
This is an interesting group with three second-year quarterbacks and a former No. 1 overall selection in Lawrence. Richardson may be the most intriguing candidate after injuries shortened his rookie season, but Stroud is the clear top candidate after he won OROY in the 2023 season.
AFC West Leading MVP Candidates
- Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes (+650)
- Denver Broncos: Patrick Surtain II (+100000)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert (+1300)
- Las Vegas Raiders: Maxx Crosby (+30000)
Since Russell Wilson is expected to be cut by Denver, I left him off this list. Las Vegas and Denver both have a ton of uncertainty at the quarterback spot.
Meanwhile, Mahomes is the favorite to win the award – and he should be in a good spot to win this division again in 2024.
NFC East Leading MVP Candidates
- Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts (+1600)
- Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott (+1600)
- New York Giants: Daniel Jones (+15000)
- Washington Commanders: Terry McLaurin (+40000)
Eagles and Cowboys fans surely are going to debate Hurts and Prescott, who enter the offseason with the same odds to win MVP.
It’s interesting not to see Sam Howell on this list, but it’s likely a sign that Washington selects a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFC North Leading MVP Candidates
- Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love (+1400)
- Detroit Lions: Jared Goff (+5000)
- Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson (+10000)
- Chicago Bears: Justin Fields (+5000)
Kirk Cousins is a free agent (for now) so he gets left off this list unless the Vikings bring him back. As for Fields, his status is unclear with Chicago holding the No. 1 pick in a strong quarterback draft.
Love is the most intriguing candidate on this list, sitting at fifth in the overall odds.
NFC South Leading MVP Candidates
- Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson (+20000)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield (+6000)
- New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr (+15000)
- Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young (+10000)
This division is the worst in the NFL, and Baker Mayfield (free agent) technically could leave Tampa this offseason.
Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson is the first running back we’ve seen with Atlanta’s quarterback situation in flux.
NFC West Leading MVP Candidates
- San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy (+1600)
- Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith (+10000)
- Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford (+2000)
- Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray (+5000)
This division could be really fun next season if all of these quarterbacks stay healthy. It is worth noting that Christian McCaffrey could also be in this conversation for San Francisco.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.