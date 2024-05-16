Every NFL Team's Win Total Projection Following 2024 Schedule Release
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NFL schedule is officially set!
After several days of schedule leaks, the NFL announced the full schedule for the 2024 season, including a Week 1 slate that features matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.
From primetime games to Thanksgiving Day games, we now know when and where every game will take place in 2024.
So, how does that alter the futures market?
Since oddsmakers knew the opponents for every team entering the schedule release, not much should change, but it's possible a win total projection or two could have been altered depending upon rest given between games or having to face a team on the road -- or at home -- in a certain week.
Here's the latest win total projections for every team this coming season:
NFL Win Totals for Every Team in 2024
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook!
- Arizona Cardinals: 6.5 (OVER -160/UNDER +130)
- Atlanta Falcons: 9.5 (OVER -148/UNDER +120)
- Baltimore Ravens: 11.5 (OVER +132/UNDER -162)
- Buffalo Bills: 10.5 (OVER +112/UNDER -138)
- Carolina Panthers: 5.5 (OVER +122/UNDER -150)
- Chicago Bears: 8.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
- Cincinnati Bengals: 10.5 (OVER -143/UNDER +110)
- Cleveland Browns: 8.5 (OVER -138/UNDER +112)
- Dallas Cowboys: 10.5 (OVER +100/UNDER -122)
- Denver Broncos: 5.5 (OVER -150/UNDER +120)
- Detroit Lions: 10.5 (OVER +104/UNDER -128)
- Green Bay Packers: 9.5 (OVER -134/UNDER +110)
- Houston Texans: 9.5 (OVER -150/UNDER +122)
- Indianapolis Colts: 8.5 (OVER -104/UNDER -118)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 8.5 (OVER -115/UNDER -105)
- Kansas City Chiefs: 11.5 (OVER -122/UNDER +100)
- Las Vegas Raiders: 6.5 (OVER -144/UNDER +118)
- Los Angeles Chargers: 8.5 (OVER -144/UNDER +118)
- Los Angeles Rams: 8.5 (OVER -144/UNDER +118)
- Miami Dolphins: 9.5 (OVER -122/UNDER +100)
- Minnesota Vikings: 7.5 (OVER +132/UNDER -162)
- New England Patriots: 5.5 (OVER +116/UNDER -142)
- New Orleans Saints: 7.5 (OVER -130/UNDER +106)
- New York Giants: 6.5 (OVER +122/UNDER -150)
- New York Jets: 9.5 (OVER -142/UNDER +116)
- Philadelphia Eagles: 10.5 (OVER -104/UNDER -118)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 7.5 (OVER -184/UNDER +148)
- San Francisco 49ers: 11.5 (OVER +100/UNDER -122)
- Seattle Seahawks: 7.5 (OVER -138/UNDER +112)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7.5 (OVER -150/UNDER +122)
- Tennessee Titans: 6.5 (OVER +110/UNDER -134)
- Washington Commanders: 6.5 (OVER -115/UNDER -105)
Eight Teams Begin 2024 Win Total Odds Projected 10+ Wins
There are eight teams -- the Ravens, Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Lions, Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Bengals and Eagles -- that are set with win totals of 10.5 games or higher.
There are several teams at 9.5 wins that are favored to hit the OVER, but for now they will remain out of this group.
There is no doubt that all of the teams in this range have Super Bowl hopes, and four of them made the AFC or NFC title game in the 2023 season. It seems like oddsmakers are expecting a lot of the same teams to succeed in 2024.
Three Teams Tied for Lowest Win Total Projection
The Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are all tied at 5.5 projected wins entering the 2024 season.
BetSided's Iain MacMillan pointed out prior to the schedule release that Carolina is projected to be the worst team in the league:
Of those three, it's the Panthers who are projected to have the worst record. The UNDER on their 5.5 win total is set at -150, meaning there's an implied probability of 60% they fail to reach six wins this season, despite playing in the weakest division, the NFC South.
Team that Could Be Undervalued in Win Total Projection
Houston Texans: 9.5 (Over -150/Under +122)
Personally, I am surprised that Houston didn't join the double-digit win total group this season.
While the Texans are favored to win more than 9.5 games -- something they did in the 2023 season -- I still think there is value in taking the OVER on their win total.
Houston went 10-7 in the 2023 campaign with a rookie quarterback and a first-year head coach, and it undoubtedly got better on offense in the offseason, trading for running back Joe Mixon and star receiver Stefon Diggs.
CJ Stroud has quickly become on of the league's best quarterbacks, and he also won a playoff game in 2023. This team feels a little disrespected as the favorite -- but only slightly -- in the AFC South entering the 2024 season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.