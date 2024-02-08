Every Team's NBA Championship Odds Following Trade Deadline
Breaking down the odds for every team to win the NBA Finals following the NBA's trade deadline.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and there were no stars moved this season, with the biggest trade target -- Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray -- staying put.
While one Eastern Conference team did land multiple key rotation players in a trade, there were a lot of teams making small tweaks to their rosters for the playoff push this season.
The latest odds to win the NBA Finals are available, and we also have a tracker of some of the biggest deals made in the NBA on Thursday. Who won the deadline?
The latest odds tell us that many teams that stood pat actually improved their chances.
NBA Championship Odds Following Trade Deadline
Biggest NBA Trade Deadline Moves
New York Knicks acquire Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks
Dallas Mavericks acquire PJ Washington
Milwaukee Bucks acquire Patrick Beverley for Cameron Payne
Dallas Mavericks acquire Daniel Gafford
Boston Celtics acquire Xavier Tillman
Oklahoma City Thunder acquire Gordon Hayward
Phoenix Suns acquire David Roddy, Royce O'Neale
Philadelphia 76ers acquire Buddy Hield
Brooklyn Nets acquire Dennis Schroder, Thaddeus Young
Celtics Lead Odds to Win NBA Finals
Boston made a move for Xavier Tillman at the deadline -- the team also acquired Jaden Springer -- but the lack of major deals allowed Boston to stay atop the odds to win it all.
The Celtics currently have a five-game cushion in the Eastern Conference.
Knicks Make Biggest Move in Latest NBA Finals Odds
The New York Knicks made a massive deal on Thursday ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, acquiring guard Alec Burks and forward Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons.
The Knicks sent guard Quentin Grimes, wing Evan Fournier, and guard Malachi Flynn, along with two second-round picks, to Detroit to complete the deal. The Knicks have now acquired Burks, Bogdanovic, and OG Anunoby in two separate deals without giving up a first-round pick.
New York moved to sixth in the latest odds at BetMGM, and the team sits in seventh at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind just the Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers.
If the Knicks can get healthy -- Anunoby (bone spur in elbow) and Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder) are currently out of the lineup -- they can compete with just about anyone in the East. New York is just a game out of the No. 2 seed in the East.
