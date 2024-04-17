Every Team's Odds to Win the WNBA Finals in 2024 Season (Aces Heavily Favored)
The opening betting odds to win the WNBA Finals following the 2024 WNBA Draft.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 WNBA season is less than a month away, and the latest odds to win the WNBA Finals show that we could have a three-peat champion on our hands at the end of the campaign.
A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are favored to win a third straight title after defeating the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals last season. They come into the season with +100 odds to win it all, nearly pushing as odds on favorites.
It makes sense given the team's talent (Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray), but is there another contender that can knock off Las Vegas?
New York is the most likely team, coming in at +230 while the new-look Seattle Storm with Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith are +1000 to win it all after a rough 2023 season.
No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are seventh in the odds at +3500, but that could change quickly if Clark (fourth in the WNBA MVP odds) makes the impact that many expect her to from day one.
Here's the full list of odds to win the WNBA Finals in 2024:
WNBA Championship Odds for 2024 Season
