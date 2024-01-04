FA Cup Round 3 Best Bets (Wolves are Hot, Leicester City is Legit)
There is no Premier League action, but English Football is still being played! Here are the best bets for round three of the FA Cup.
The Premier League has been kind to us. The league will be taking a break until Jan. 13, but that does not mean we have to take a break from English soccer. The FA Cup is in round three, and there are some great matchups we can take advantage of.
With that said, I am going to give three bets that I think have good value. Along with that, I have one parlay, just to have some fun.
FA Cup Round 3 Picks and Predictions
1. Wolves ML (+200) at Brentford
This bet is simply just riding the hot hand. Wolves are playing extremely well lately, and they will only get better. Pedro Neto was on the Matchday squad, but did not see any playing time. He could definitely get in this game and make a difference. Neto joining Matheus Cunha and Hee-Chan Hwang is going to be fun to watch.
Wolves just traveled to Brentford and handled business on Dec. 27. Wolves won 4-1, and controlled the game the entire time. I am expecting the same kind of domination. I love this play, and I love getting it at +200.
2. Leicester ML (-125) at Millwall
This may not be the most fun game, but I love this play. Leicester is dominating the Championship this season. The team is 21-2-3, and 10 points ahead of the next best team. Along with that, Leicester has a goal differential of +36. This is a Premier League-caliber team playing in the Championship.
Leicester scores more than anyone in the Championship. Millwall has a goal differential of -3. I have a feeling Leicester are going to have a fairly easy time winning this game. In the first meeting with Millwall, Leicester won 3-2.
I just do not see a way Leicester loses this game. As long as they continue to dominate against Championship teams, Leicester are going to win this game by more than one goal.
3. Shrewsbury vs. Wrexham OVER 2.5 goals (-118)
I know, neither team is in the Premier League, or the Championship for that reason. However, I like this bet a lot.
Shrewsbury is in League One, but it has struggled. In 26 games, the team has allowed 36 goals. Wrexham has scored 52 goals in 25 games in League Two. It is different divisions of English Soccer, yes, but the talent is similar with the two teams.
Wrexham can score, but it has also allowed 36 goals in the 25 games. They want to play fast and attack the box, but their defensive play can take a hit because of this. I would not be surprised to see both teams score two goals in this game. But for now, I will stick with three total goals in this game.
4. Parlay: Ipswich ML at AFC Wimbledon, Newcastle ML at Sunderland (+160)
At +160, this is a parlay I love. Ipswich is in second place in the Championship while Wimbledon is in seventh in League Two. It would take Wimbledon two promotions to get to the Championship from League Two.
Ipswich has scored 48 goals in its respective league, and it is playing a weaker team. George Hirst will miss the game with a hamstring injury, but I think Ipswich still dominates Wimbledon.
Newcastle is not playing as well as it should be in the Premier League. They have lost their last three games, and just do not look good.
Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are out with injuries while Nick Pope has been sidelined since Dec. 1. Those are three very important players. However, Sunderland is a Championship team, and Newcastle should outplay them. Despite the injuries, I like Newcastle to win this outright.
