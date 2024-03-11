Falcons Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket Following Reported Kirk Cousins Signing
The Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl odds skyrocketed following the reported signing of Kirk Cousins.
By Peter Dewey
Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is on the move, as he reportedly is signing a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, ending his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.
Cousins' 2023 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles, but he could be back in time for the start of the 2024 season.
This is a massive move for Atlanta, a team that nearly made the playoffs last season despite terrible quarterback play from both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke.
Now, the Falcons have one of the league's better quarterbacks to pair with their impressive trio of skill players in Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson -- all who were top-10 picks in their respective drafts.
Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl 2025 Odds
With the Cousins signing, the Falcons' odds to win the Super Bowl next season have seen a massive jump.
Atlanta entered the day at +4000 to win the Super Bowl, but the team has seen those odds move as far as to +2800 at some sportsbooks.
The Falcons could be a dangerous team in a weak NFC South that saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the division with just a 9-8 record in the 2023 season. Cousins' health will be key, but it appears like the Falcons are going to be considered a contender in the NFC -- at least in the eyes of Vegas.
Cousins has just one playoff win in his career, but the four-time Pro Bowler has thrown for at least 25 touchdowns in eight of his last nine seasons. He should be a massive upgrade for Atlanta in 2024.
