First NFL 2024 Playoff Odds Released (Chiefs and 49ers Are Majorly Favored)
Breaking down the opening playoff odds for the two teams that made the Super Bowl in the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Don't look now, but the NFL futures market is starting to come into shape!
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook released playoff odds for the 2024 season -- at least for two key teams -- a sign that the market could be built out sooner rather than later for the rest of the league.
Both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs (the two teams that played in Super Bowl 58) have been given odds to make the playoffs, and they're both favored to do so. This comes just after DraftKings also released win total projections for both squads.
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Playoff Odds
The Chiefs, who have won the AFC West division in every season that Patrick Mahomes has been the starter, are set at -290 to make the playoffs in the 2024 season.
That's an implied probability of 74.36 percent.
Kansas City is looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls in the 2024 season, and the team could have a good chance to do so with oddsmakers already viewing it as a lock to make the playoffs.
In the Mahomes era, the Chiefs have made at least the AFC title game in every season and won at least 11 regular season games as well.
San Francisco 49ers 2024 Playoff Odds
Even though they lost Super Bowl 58, the 49ers are expected to be right back in the playoffs in the eyes of oddsmakers.
San Francisco is -550 to make the postseason at DraftKings, an implied probability of 84.62%!
Kyle Shanahan's squad has made the postseason in four of the last five years, and the 2024 season may be the first where the team isn't dealing with a quarterback controversy -- or questions -- in quite some time.
The 49ers are also favored to win the NFC West this season with a win total projection of 11.5 games.
