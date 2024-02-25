First NFL 2024 Regular Season Win Totals Released
Oddsmakers have released win totals for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers for the 2024 NFL regular season.
By Peter Dewey
The 2024 NFL regular season is still a long way away, but oddsmakers aren't resting.
DraftKings Sportsbook recently released the first two regular season win totals on the market -- the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers -- as teams gear up for free agency, the NFL draft and an eventful offseason that could see some quarterback movement across the NFL.
After making the Super Bowl in the 2023 season, both the Chiefs and 49ers are expected to be among the best teams in the NFL based on the latest Super Bowl odds.
Still, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl as the No. 3 seed in the AFC this past season, so do oddsmakers expect the team to have a middling season when it comes to their win total?
Let's break down the opening odds for two of the NFL's top teams:
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Win Total Projection
The Chiefs win total is set at 10.5 games, with the OVER (-145) heavily favored -- and for good reason.
In Patrick Mahomes' six seasons as a starter, the Chiefs have won at least 11 games in every season, with the team's lowest win total coming last season (11-6). While Kansas City could see players like L'Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones walk in free agency, oddsmakers have Jones favored to return to KC this offseason.
At the end of the day, as long as Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs are going to be one of the best teams in the NFL. The fact that bettors can take this bet at 10.5 wins is a massive steal since Mahomes is 6-for-6 on hitting the OVER, and KC has won 11 or more games in nine of 11 seasons since Andy Reid took over as the team's head coach.
San Francisco 49ers 2024 Win Total Projection
The 49ers have a win total projection of 11.5 games, which is right in line with the team's 12-5 season in the 2023 campaign.
However, there could be value in taking the OVER for San Fran this season. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the OVER on the team's win total priced at +125 odds (a $100 bet would profit $125 if it wins).
San Francisco has won 12 and 13 games the last two seasons, and the team now will enter the 2024 season with no questions around Brock Purdy and the quarterback position. The NFC West isn't an easy division, but with the Seattle Seahawks firing Pete Carroll, the Los Angeles Rams getting older and the Arizona Cardinals coming off an four-win season, San Fran could be poised to earn yet another division title.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.