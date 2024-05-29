Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 11 of the 2024 Season
Ever since the NFL schedule has been released, we've been going through each week of the upcoming season to break down the best and most exciting games to bet on.
A showdown between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans highlights the Week 10 slate, but in this article, we're moving on to Week 11.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 11
1. Texans (+3) vs. Cowboys
Monday Night Football in Week 11 will feature the battle of Texas when the Houston Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys. This will be just the seventh meeting between these two teams with the Cowboys holding the 4-2 all-time series lead.
The Texans are now one of the best and most exciting young teams in the NFL and should be well poised to give the Cowboys a run for their money.
The Cowboys won the last meeting between these clubs, beating the Texans by a score of 27-23 back on December 11, 2022.
2. Chiefs vs. Bills (-1)
The latest chapter between Josh Allen vs. Ptrick Mahomes will take place on Sunday afternoon in Week 11 when the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills are 3-0 in their last three regular season games against the Chiefs but Kansas City is 3-0 in its last three playoff games against Buffalo. Will that trend continue this time around with the Bills getting the better of the Chiefs?
3. Bengals (-2) vs. Chargers
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in a game between two teams who are hoping to return to the NFL Playoffs after missing them in 2022.
Not only that, but we should be in for a Justin Herbert vs. Joe Burrow matchup, two quarterbacks who were top picks in the 2020 draft.
Can Los Angeles be competitive in its first season of its rebuild under Jim Harbaugh?
4. Packers (+1) vs. Bears
One of the best rivalries in the NFL will have some added juice in 2024 with the No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. There's no question the Packers are still the better team with Jordan Love, but the Bears are able to shake up the division if they can get this win at home against Green Bay.
5. Jaguars vs. Lions (-4)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a polarizing team in 2024. Some people think they'll be a top contender in the AFC while others think they'll miss the playoffs for the second straight season.
The Detroit Lions are rightfully favored at home, but if the Jaguars live up to the expectations set by their most optimistic defenders, this game could be an interesting one.
