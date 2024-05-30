Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 13 of the 2024 Season
The NFL schedule has been released and now we can sit back and imagine how every game in the 2024 season is going to go down. Not only do we have the schedule, but sportsbooks have released betting odds for every single game.
In celebration of that, we've been going through each week of the season and breaking down the five games we're most excited to watch and bet on. Week 12 is highlighted by the Harbaugh Bowl between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
In this article, we're moving on to Week 13 which also happens to be Thanksgiving weeks. Let's jump into the games I'm most excited to wager on.
All odds referenced in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 13
1. 49ers (-2) vs. Bills
The Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football is going to be a good one as we have an interconference showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.
The 49ers are poised to be the top team in the NFC while there are plenty of questions surrounding the Bills based on their high roster turnover this offseason. If the Bills want to make a run at the Super Bowl, they have to prove they can hang with the elite teams in the NFL and this game is going to be a good test of that.
2. Eagles vs. Ravens (-4)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens will face-off in the Bird Bowl! Both teams are likely to be make the playoffs in their respective conferences this upcoming season which makes this game that much more exciting.
It's Lamar Jackson vs. Jalen Hurts, what more could you ask for? Jackson threw for 186 yards while rushing for another 108 yards en route to a 30-28 win the last time these two teams faced off.
3. Dolphins (+3) vs. Packers
The Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers is yet another matchup between two likely playoff teams from differing conferences. The Dolphins are going to hope winter holds off a bit longer in Wisconsin as they've struggled to play in cold weather the past few seasons.
With that being said, I wouldn't be surprised to see the odds move in the Dolphins' favor as the season progresses.
4. Chargers vs. Falcons (-2.5)
The Chargers and Falcons will play in a game between two teams who failed to make the playoffs last year, but both have a ton of intrigue surrounding them in 2024. Atlanta is hoping Kirk Cousins is the answer to its problems while Los Angeles hoping Jim Harbaugh is going to be that person for the Chargers.
This will be a great mid-season measuring stick for both teams.
5. Texans (+1) vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans snagged the AFC South crown from the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the 2023 season. They'll face each other for the second time in the 2024 season in Week 13.
This game will likely have massive implications on who wins the division next season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
