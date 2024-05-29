Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 12 of the 2024 Season
There's nothing we can do as NFL fans at this point of the offseason besides looking at the schedule and getting excited for this season's games.
Now that the NFL has released its full schedule for the 2024 campaign, sportsbooks have released odds for every single game this season. In celebration of that, we've been breaking down the games we're most excited to bet on in a week-to-week basis.
The battle of Texas between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys highlights the Week 11 action, but now it's time to move on to Week 12. Let's dive into it.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 12
1. Ravens (-3) vs. Chargers
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 12 edition of Monday Night Football. Not only is it Justin Herbert vs. Lamar Jackson, but now with Jim Harbaugh taking over as head coach of the Chargers, this game will be the Harbaugh Bowl!
The last time these two brothers coaches each other was in Super Bowl was in Super Bowl 47 when John and the Ravens beat Jim and the 49ers.
2. 49ers (-2.5) vs. Packers
Speaking of the 49ers, they'll take take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon. It's a rematch of last year's Divisional Round matchup when the 49ers managed to squeak by the Packers by a final score of 24-21.
If there's a young team in the NFC that can challenge the 49ers as the best team in the conference, it might just be the Packers if they can take a significant step forward this season.
3. Eagles vs. Rams (-0.5)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams will play in an intriguing matchup between two wild card teams from last season. Both teams will be battling to get back to the postseason in 2024.
This one is appropriately set as a coin flip.
4. Vikings (+3) vs. Bears
Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, is set to take on every young and intriguing quarterback this season and J.J. McCarthy of the Vikings is no exception to that. There's a question of whether or not McCarthy will be starting by this point of the season with the Vikings also signing Sam Darnold this offseason.
If McCarthy is starting, we'll get a rookie QB vs. rookie QB showdown which is always intriguing.
5. Lions (-2.5) vs. Colts
The Indianapolis Colts were a dropped pass away from winning the AFC South last season and now Anthony Richardson is set to be healthy and show us his stuff in his second year in the NFL.
If he lives up to expectations, the Colts vs. Lions could end up being a fascinating offensive shootout in Week 12.
