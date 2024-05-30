Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 14 of the 2024 Season
We've entered the dog days of the NFL offseason and we now have nothing to look forward to as football fans until the Hall of Fame Game takes place in early July.
What we can do is the mean time is dive into the schedule for the 2024 campaign. Not only do we have the schedule in our hands, but oddsmakers have released the betting odds for every single game.
To help us get through the offseason, we've been breaking down the five games we're most excited to watch and bet on for the upcoming season. The showdown between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers was the highlight of Week 13, but now it's time to move on to Week 14.
All odds referenced in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 14
1. Bengals vs. Cowboys (-1)
The Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football will feature an interesting matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys. These two teams have played twice in the last three seasons, with the Cowboys getting the better of the Bengals in both meetings. In fact, the Cowboys have won five-straight games against the Bengals and hold the 10-4 all-time series lead against them.
Will see if a healthy Joe Burrow can stack up against one of the best teams the NFC has to offer.
2. Packers (+2.5) vs. Lions
The Week 14 game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Thursday night is going to go a long way in determining which team wins the NFC North in 2024.
The Lions are the rightful favorites, but a young and upcoming Packers team could give them a scare, not just in this game but in the season as a whole.
3. Bills vs. Rams (+1)
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will play against each other in a rematch of the season opening game from a couple of years back when the Bills demolished the defending Super Bowl champions.
If you agree with me that the Rams are underrated heading into this season, betting on them in this game sooner rather than later may be the move. If the Bills struggle to overcome roster turnover and the Rams' offense continues to be electric, they could find themselves as favorites by the time Week 14 begins.
4. Falcons (-1) vs. Vikings
The story line of this game will be Kirk Cousins making his return to Minnesota to take on the Vikings as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback. He could be playing against the Vikings' top rookie, J.J. McCarthy, who Minnesota used its first pick in the draft on to replace Cousins.
This game could end up being a mismatch, but the Cousins storyline alone makes this one must watch.
5. Chargers (+6.5) vs. Chiefs
Even if the Kansas City Chiefs are big time favorites, there's something special about a Patrick Mahomes vs. Justin Herbert game and there's a reason why it's the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 14.
Not only is it Mahomes vs. Herbert, but now you can toss Jim Harbaugh into the mixx and you have yourself a fascinating divisional showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
