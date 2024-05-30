Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 15 of the 2024 Season
We're entering the final stretch of our series where we rank the top five most exciting games to watch and bet on for each week of the 2024 NFL season.
An interconference matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys highlights Week 14. Now it's time to move on to Week 15. At this point of the season, teams start clinching their playoff spots while other teams have thrown in the towel.
Let's dive into it.
All odds referenced in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 15
1. Dolphins (+2.5) vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have eyes on their respective divisions this season or at the very least a playoff berth. A win for either team will go a long way in reaching those goals when they meet each other in Week 15.
This game could also play a big role in the race for NFL MVP with the likes of CJ Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, and Tyreek Hill taking the field barring no injuries.
2. Bills (+2) vs. Lions
Any game involving the Buffalo Bills or Detroit Lions should be exciting in 2024 so when they meet each other on Sunday afternoon in Week 15, we should strap in and prepare for an unbelievable game
Both teams will enter the regular season as favorites to win their divisions but they both will have teams nipping at their heels. The Bills will try to overcome their roster turnover from last year while the Lions' boosted defense will hopefully be enough to put them in the same category as the elite teams in the league.
3. Steelers vs. Eagles (-4.5)
The rare battle of Pennsylvania will take place in Week 15 when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. This rivalry goes all the way back to the 1930s. It's the Eagles who hold a big advantage over the years, rocking a 49-29-3 all-time record against the Steelers.
They'll be well-poised to build on that record in 2024 as they're set as betting favorites and will likely remain as such. The Eagles won the previous meeting between these clubs in 2022 when they beat the Steelers by a score of 35-13.
4. Chiefs vs. Browns (+3)
The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Cleveland in Week 15 and try to best one of the best offenses in the NFL in the Browns. There are few teams in the league that can slow down the dynamic offense led by Patrick Mahomes, but the Browns, especially at home, are one of the few teams that can.
5. Rams vs. 49ers (-6.5)
In an ideal situation for the Los Angeles Rams, a Week 15 win against the San Francisco 49ers will put them in the hunt to compete for the NFC West crown in the season's final weeks.
Even if it's the 49ers division to lose at this point, a Sean McVay vs. Kyle Shanahan duel is always fun to watch.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
