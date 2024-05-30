Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 16 of the 2024 Season
By the time Week 16 of the NFL season arrives, we'll have a great idea of which teams will be battling in the playoffs for a spot in Super Bowl 59.
One of the best things you can do if you want to get all the value possible out of a bet is to place it as soon as odds are available. That way, if things change in your favor, you'll have it at better odds than what it will close at when the game kicks off.
Luckily for us, sportsbooks have already released the odds for every single game in the 2024 season. To celebrate that, we're going through each week to highlight the games we're most excited to watch and bet on.
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans highlight the Week 15 slate and the Texans also take the top spot in Week 16. Let's dive into it.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 16
1. Texans (+4.5) vs. Chiefs
The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in what could eventually be a preview of the AFC Championship. CJ Stroud looks to be the face of the next generation of quarterback but we'll see if the Texans as a team are complete enough to compete with the defending champion Chiefs.
2. 49ers (-1) vs. Dolphins
This will be the first time that Mike McDaniel will face his mentor, Kyle Shanahan, since becoming head coach of the Miami Dolphins. If nothing else, this game should be an offensive shootout with plenty of explosive plays and a whole lot of fun.
This might be one you'll want to bet the OVER and sit back and root for points.
3. Rams (+3) vs. Jets
By this point of the season, the Jets could be in the mix for the top spot in the AFC South if Aaron Rodgers has remained healthy and has been able to create some of the magic he showed every year earlier in his career.
Meanwhile, The Rams will likely be battling for a playoff spot, and watching their pass attack try to figure out the stout Jets defense will be a fun battle to watch.
4. Steelers vs. Ravens (-6)
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will almost always make this top-five list when they face each other in an AFC North showdown. They are the most violent rivalry in the sport and we should be in for another fun one in Week 16.
5. Saints vs. Packers (-5)
The New Orleans Saints disappointed in 2023, but if they can live up to how good they look on paper in 2024, this Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers could have major implications on the NFC playoff picture.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
