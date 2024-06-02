Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 17 of the 2024 Season
Believe it or not, the NFL season will be here before you know it. Now that we have the full schedule of games in our hands, we can look ahead to all of the action we have in store for us in 2024.
Not only do we have the full schedule of games, but sportsbooks have released odds for every single matchup that's set for the season. In celebration of that, we've been going through each week of the season and ranking the top five games we're most excited to bet on.
An AFC matchup between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs was the highlight of Week 16, but now we move on to Week 17. By this point of the season, teams will be locking up playoff berths and winning divisions. Let's dive into the five games I'm most excited to bet on.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 17
1. Lions vs. 49ers (-4.5)
An NFC Championship rematch is set to take place on Monday Night Football of Week 17. The Detroit Lions were close to upsetting the San Francisco 49ers to advance to their first-ever Super Bowl last season, but the 49ers made a heroic comeback to crush the dreams of Detroit fans everywhere.
The two teams may end up facing each other in the playoffs once again, but before they do, they'll see each other in Week 17. We'll see if the much-improved Lions' defense will be enough to hang with the top team in the conference.
2. Ravens (-1.5) vs. Texans
Christmas Day will feature two games for us to watch with one of them being a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. Lamar Jackson and company were too much for the Texans to handle last year, but with Houston having one of the most productive offseasons in the league, they may have the tools to take down the former No. 1 seed.
3. Cowboys vs. Eagles (-2)
The NFC East promises to come down to the wire which means Week 17's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles may end up deciding who wins the division.
Last year, a Week 18 win by the Cowboys gave them the divisional crown, so the Eagles will attempt to avoid repeating history in Week 17 this time around.
Can Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles avoid another late-season implosion?
4. Jets vs. Bills (-2.5)
Speaking of games that may decide who wins the division, a meeting between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills may also do exactly that. The Miami Dolphins will have a say in the AFC East, but this Jets vs. Bills game could be pivotal.
Will Aaron Rodgers still be healthy at this point of the season? Will the Bills be in a position to once again win the division? A lot of questions will be answered in this one.
5. Dolphins (+2) vs. Browns
The league's most explosive offense will take on one of the best defenses the NFL has to offer in this Week 17 showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.
Both teams could be in a spot to lock up a playoff spot with a win in this game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
