Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 18 of the 2024 Season
Before we know it, we're going to be staring down the final week of the NFL season and beginning to prepare for the first weekend of the playoffs.
Since the full schedule has been released for the 2024 campaign, we've been going through each week of the season to rank the five games we're most excited to watch and bet on. An NFC Championship rematch between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers took the top spot for Week 17, which leaves us with only Week 18.
This is by far the trickiest week considering games in Week 18 can either have a ton on the line, or nothing at all which sometimes results in the top players for teams taking the week off in preparation for the postseason.
Even with that being the case, I'll do my best to rank the five games in the final week of the season that I'm most excited to bet on.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 18
1. Dolphins (+3) vs. Jets
If the AFC East isn't decided by Week 18, there's a chance this showdown between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will determine who will be the division champ.
The explosive Dolphins offense against the stout Jets defense is always going to be an interesting matchup to watch.
2. Bears vs. Packers (-3)
Even if the NFC North belongs to the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will likely be in the hunt for a wild card spot at worst. There's a chance this game will be a must-win for either (or both) teams in order to secure a postseason berth.
Football's oldest rivalry with the playoffs potentially on the line? Sign me up.
3. Browns vs. Ravens (-4.5)
It's anybody's guess who's going to win the AFC North but with the Baltimore Ravens set as the betting favorites, they may need this Week 18 win against the feisty Cleveland Browns to lock the division up.
4. Bengals (-1) vs. Steelers
If you were to point to one division that has the best chance of having exciting games in the final week of the season, the AFC North might be the best bet. There's a chance the division winner is still yet to be determined when the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers kick off in Week 18.
5. Vikings vs. Lions (-5.5)
The Detroit Lions are in position to win the NFC North for the second straight season but with how competitive the division is, they may need all 18 weeks to fully lock it up.
They are set as big favorites in this game, but it may be one of those situations where they need to take care of business against an inferior opponent in the final week in order to secure the NFC North crown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!