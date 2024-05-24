Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 6 of the 2024 Season
We're entering the dog days of the NFL offseason as we have little to look forward to until the Hall of Fame Game takes place in early August.
One thing we can do in the meantime is do a deep dive into the NFL schedule now that it's been released. We've been going through week-by-week to break down the most exciting games to bet on for each week. Week 5's most exciting game is an AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.
Now, it's time to look ahead to Week 6. Let's dive into my favorite matchups.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 6
1. Lions vs. Cowboys (-0.5)
Week 5 will feature a rematch of one of the best games of the 2023 regular season when the Cowboys squeaked by the Lions by a final score of 20-19. The two teams will meet in Dallas once again and these two teams are expected to be some of the best the NFC has to offer.
The Lions have tried to beef up their defense this offseason to truly make themselves Super Bowl contenders. This game will give us a great feel for if their defense has taken the next step.
2. Bills (+1.5) vs. Jets
What a world to be living in where any AFC East game NOT involving the New England Patriots is going to be must-watch television this year. A far stretch from the first two decades of the millennium.
The Bills and the Jets will face off for the first time in 2024 on Monday Night Football in Week 6. They played on Monday Night Football in Week 1 in 2023 and the Jets managed to get the overtime win via a walk-off punt return touchdown. If this game mimics that one, we're going to be in for an exciting one.
3. Browns vs. Eagles (-3)
The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles will present an interesting matchup in Week 6. The Browns had the best defense at home last season but one of the worst on the road, so they could be in for a tall ask when they head to Philadelphia this week.
Meanwhile, this season could be do or die for Deshaun Watson when it comes to his starting role at quarterback for the Browns. He has largely been disappointing since the team traded for him.
4. Commanders vs. Ravens (-8)
The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens will likely be a lopsided affair in favor of the Ravens, but the fact that this will be a rare All-Maryland matchup is what's going to make this one exciting no matter what.
The Ravens hold the all-time series lead at 4-3 with the latest win coming in 2020 when they beat the "Washington Football Team" by a score of 31-17.
5. Jaguars vs. Bears (+1)
No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, will welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to Chicago in Week 6. Every game for the Bears will be an exciting watch with Williams and his weapons, while Lawrence of the Jaguars will be doing his best to reach his full potential in 2024 finally.
