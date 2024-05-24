Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 5 of the 2024 Season
The NFL schedule is released and sportsbooks have set odds for every single game for the 2024 season. To celebrate that, we're going through week-by-week to break down the games we're most excited to bet on.
An AFC showdown between the Bills and the Ravens were the highlight of Week 4 but now it's time to move on to Week 5. The first BYEs of the season will take place this week with the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers enjoying a week off.
Let's dive into my favorite matchups to bet on for Week 5.
All odds referenced in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 5
1. Bills vs. Texans (-1.5)
The Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 and Stefon Diggs playing against his former team will be the storyline of the game. We'll also see Josh Allen taken on the star of the next generation of quarterbacks in CJ Stroud.
The Bills have suffered through a significant amount of roster turnover this offseason and this game will be a measuring stick to see if they have the ability to still compete with playoff teams.
2. Ravens (+1.5) vs. Bengals
There's nothing better than a classic AFC North showdown and that's what we have in Week 5 when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The winner of the division will likely come from one of these two teams and this game could play a role in who ends up taking the crown.
3. Packers vs. Rams (-1.5)
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the more fascinating teams this season. They could be a playoff team, they could be one of the worst teams in the league, or they could be anywhere in the middle. Week 5 will give us a better idea of where they stand as they take on the Packers in a battle between two teams who snagged wild card berths in 2023.
4. Cowboys (-1.5). vs. Steelers
There's always something fun about a rare Cowboys vs. Steelers game that reminds us of the 1970's. Pittsburgh is going to be in a tough spot this season with the toughest schedule in the NFL in this game is a perfect example of another hard game for them.
If there's one game this week you want to bet on early, it's this one. Dallas is going to be a much bigger favorite by the time October rolls around.
5. Panthers (+5.5) vs. Bears
Week 5 will feature a game between the two most recent No. 1 overall draft picks in Bryce Young of the Panthers vs. Caleb Williams of the Bears.
Young's rookie season was a tough one, but he's hoping he can take a step forward in 2024 with a better team surrounding him. Meanwhile, Williams is entering one of the best situations a first overall pick has gone into in recent memory, but that doesn't guarantee he'll be able to perform at a high level. This game will tell us a lot about both quarterbacks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
