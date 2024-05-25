Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 7 of the 2024 Season
The best way to get your football fix during the offseason is by diving into all of the available betting odds for the upcoming campaign.
Not only do we have futures to bet on, but there are odds set for every single game for the 2024 season. Since the schedule has been released, we've been going through week-by-week breaking down the games we're most excited to bet on this season.
In Week 6, a rematch of one of the best games of 2023 between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys highlights the slate. Let's now move on to Week 7.
All odds references in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 7
1. Chiefs vs. 49ers (-1)
Forget the game of the week, this may be the most anticipated game of the entire season. It's rare for there to be a rematch of the previous season's Super Bowl, but that's what we get in Week 7. It's mind-blowing to me that this game isn't on prime time; instead, it will be played on Sunday afternoon.
The betting odds are nearly identical to what they were for the Super Bowl when the Chiefs managed to win in overtime. Let's hope the rematch will be just as exciting.
2. Texans vs. Packers (-2.5)
The Houston Texans are the young exciting team in the AFC and the Green Bay Packers are the young exciting team in the NFC. The two teams will face off in an interconference showdown in Week 7. Much like the Chiefs vs. 49ers, I'm surprised this isn't a prime-time matchup.
I have more faith in the Packers who, at this point in time, have the more complete defense compared to the Texans.
3. Broncos vs. Saints (-3.5)
The Thursday Night Football game isn't exactly a matchup between two top-tier contenders, but it is an interesting showdown that will pit Sean Payton against his former team.
Unless the Broncos take a significant step forward this season, they could be in for a rough night against a Saints team that looks much better on paper.
4. Jets (-1) vs. Steelers
We could be in for a matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson on Sunday Night Football. Both quarterbacks are well past their prime, but this could be the last time we see these all-time greats face off against each other. We saw plenty of exciting duels between the two back when they played for their NFC clubs.
5. Ravens (-5) vs. Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to win the NFC South in 2023 and then went on to upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round of the playoffs. Can they take another step forward in 2024 or will they regress after overperforming last season?
This game against the Ravens will go a long way in answering that question.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
