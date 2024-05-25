Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 8 of the 2024 Season
If you're like me, you're going to spend the rest of the NFL offseason staring at the schedule and thinking about what bets you're going to place.
Did you know that sportsbooks have already released odds for every single game? To celebrate that, we've been going through each week and breaking down the games we're most excited to bet on. Week 7 is highlighted by a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, but now it's time to move on to Week 8.
Let's dive into it.
All odds references in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 8
1. Cowboys vs. 49ers (-5.5)
The Cowboys and 49ers were the top two teams in the regular season last year and now they'll face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2024 season.
The two teams played each other in Week 5 last year, which resulted in a 42-10 rout in favor of the 49ers. Can the Cowboys get their revenge this time around and prove they belong with the best of the best in the NFC?
2. Eagles (+3) vs. Bengals
The Super Bowl 46 and Super Bowl 47 runner-ups will face off in Week 8 in what should be a fun game between Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.
Both squads are in an interesting position where they're likely to be back in the playoffs but will need to overcome a divisional opponent if they want to win their respective divisions. This game will prove to be a true measuring stick for just how good they are this season.
3. Bears (-2) vs. Commanders
The top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft will face off in Week 8 when the Chicago Bears take on the Washington Commanders. Barring injury, both Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are expected to be their team's starting quarterbacks at this point of the season.
This same situation happened in 2023 when Bryce Young and the Panthers took on CJ Stroud and the Texans. Despite having the stronger year and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Stroud fell to Young and the Panthers by a score of 15-13.
4. Colts (+4) vs. Texans
The Colts and the Texans are bound to have a plethora of exciting games over the next number of years as CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson face off twice a year. The two teams will have their first meeting in Indianapolis in Week 1 and their second meeting will be in Houston in Week 8.
Can the Colts challenge the Texans for the AFC South crown?
5. Packers (-1) vs. Jaguars
The Packers and Jaguars will face off in a battle between two young teams who will be playoff hopefuls in 2024. The two teams last played each other back in the shortened 2020 season with the Packers securing the 24-20 victory. Green Bay is 5-2 all-time against Jacksonville.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
