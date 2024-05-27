Five Most Exciting NFL Games to Bet in Week 9 of the 2024 Season
Just because the start of the NFL season is still a few months away, doesn't mean we can't start to dive into the list of available odds and maybe place a few bets.
It's not just futures that are available, but sportsbooks also have released odds for every single game scheduled for the 2024 campaign. In celebration of that, we've been breaking down the most exciting games to bet on in each week.
An NFC clash between the Cowboys and 49ers is the highlight of Week 8, but now it's time to look ahead to Week 9.
All odds referenced in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Five Best Bets for NFL Week 9
1. Lions vs. Packers (-1.5)
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will be battling for the NFC North crown all season long and they'll face each other for the first time in 2024 in Week 9. They split their season series in 2023.
The Lions will enter the season as the favorites to win the division but with how good the Packers looked in the second half of the season, a long with another year of development for Jordan Love, Green Bay could be in a great spot to challenge Detroit for the top spot in the NFC North.
2. Cowboys vs. Falcons (+1)
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons will be one of the more fascinating teams to watch in 2024. They'll benefit from having one of the easiest schedules in the NFL but they'll have a tough matchup ahead of them in Week 9.
This game may end up being the best opportunity for them to prove they can hang with the big dogs in the NFC. We'll get a chance to see just how much better they are with a competent quarterback.
3. Jaguars (+3.5) vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles had eerily similar seasons in 2023. Both teams were in a strong spot at the midway point of the season but then imploded down the stretch, both losing grasp on their divisions with a Week 18 loss.
Opinions are split on how the Jags and Eagles will fare in 2024 and this Week 9 matchup will be an interesting showdown between two teams going down similar paths. I won't argue with the Eagles being favored, but a 3.5-point spread seems aggressive.
4. Texans (+3) vs. Jets
The Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football between the Houston Texans and New York Jets will be a "passing of the torch" of sorts as we'll have the oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers playing against last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year in CJ Stroud.
Are the Jets going to be good enough to be deserving of being 3-point favorites? I'm not so sure.
5. Buccaneers vs. Chiefs (-7)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face-off in Week 9 in what will be a rematch of Super Bowl 55. Of course, this game will be much different this time around without Tom Brady as the Bucs' quarterback, but it will still be interesting to see Patrick Mahomes play against this Tampa Bay defense. There's a reason this game is scheduled for Monday Night Football.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
