Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
A full betting preview for a Saturday SEC matchup between the 4-2 Florida Gators and 2-3 South Carolina Gamecocks from Columbia.
By Josh Yourish
Every year there is a team in the SEC that ends up getting the short end of the stick in terms of scheduling, and so far that’s been the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Shane Beamer’s team is 2-3 with a loss to UNC and their SEC losses coming to Georgia and Tennessee. The Gamecocks got a much needed bye last week before hosting the 4-2 Florida Gators and continuing through the conference gauntlet.
Florida’s schedule has been a bit more kind, the Gators are 2-1 in SEC play and have a non-conference loss to Utah. Their conference loss was at Kentucky and the Gators have beaten Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
We’ll dig deep into this Week 7 SEC matchup here and you can get a look around the country with BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Now, here are the odds for Florida and South Carolina:
Florida vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
South Carolina and Florida Betting Trends
- South Carolina is 3-2 ATS
- The OVER is 3-2 in South Carolina games
- Florida is 2-4 ATS
- The UNDER is 3-2-1 in Florida games
Florida vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SECN
- Florida Record: 4-2
- South Carolina Record: 2-3
Florida vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch
Florida
Arlis Boardingham, TE: Last week, Boardingham stepped up as the No. 1 target in the offense against Vanderbilt. He finished with seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. That was by far his biggest game because he only has 13 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns on the season, so maybe this is an emergence of a new weapon for Graham Mertz.
South Carolina
Xavier Legette, WR: It is clear that Legette is Spencer Rattler’s favorite target. Legette leads the team with 32 catches for 606 yards and three touchdowns. No other South Carolina receiver has more than 200 yards receiving or more than 20 catches.
Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
At home, the Florida Gators have done well, but this week they’ll be in Columbia and that’s a problem for Billy Napier’s team. The Gators have lost five straight road games dating back to last season and are 0-2 straight up and against the spread on the road this year.
South Carolina however, is not a team capable of continuing that streak. The Gamecocks have had to play very tough opponents with all of their losses coming against ranked teams, but the team’s overall numbers are just disastrous.
The struggles start with the defense. The Gamecocks rank 121st in total defense and 109th in yards per play allowing 6.2. They are 73rd against the run and 128th in pass defense while allowing 4.0 yards per rush and 8.3 yards per pass attempt. Simply put, this is one of the worst defenses in the country and they even allowed 7.3 yards to Mississippi State in a game South Carolina somehow managed to win.
Spencer Rattler and Xavier Legette combine to make the offense functional, ranking 58th in yards per play and 14th in pass offense, but that won’t be enough. The Gators are 11th in pass defense and only give up 6.7 yards per attempt.
Graham Mertz and the Florida running game led by Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. will score at will this week and Florida will get its first road win since beating Texas A&M last season.
