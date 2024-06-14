Frank Martin vs. Gervonta Davis Prediction and Odds
By Jaren Kawada
Returning for the first time in over a year, Gervonta Davis will defend his WBA lightweight title against undefeated challenger Frank Martin on June 15.
Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) has been one of boxing's biggest stars since his move up to lightweight in 2019. Appropriately nicknamed 'Tank,' Davis extended his career hype in April 2023 with a seventh-round knockout win over Ryan Garcia. However, he has since dealt with more legal issues that have continuously plagued his otherwise spotless career.
Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) has quietly risen to title contention in recent years through consistent performances, picking up the biggest win of his career in a main event against Artem Harutyanyan in July 2023. Though he was previously selected by the WBC as the mandatory challenger for Shakur Stevenson, the 29-year-old instead finds himself facing Davis in his third straight fight in Las Vegas.
Frank Martin vs. Gervonta Davis Odds and Round Total
Moneyline
- Martin: +480
- Davis: -700
Total: 9.5 (Over -142/Under +112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Frank Martin vs. Gervonta Davis Best Bet
After losing a lot of the momentum he gained with his win over Ryan Garcia in 2023 due to inactivity, Davis will face arguably the best opponent of his career in Martin. Behind his constant footwork and activity, Martin has the style to potentially give Davis problems.
Both men understand the challenges before them and while Martin is not the most defensive fighter, his movement and athleticism in the ring has often made him hard to hit. He will be the taller boxer by three inches, though his reach advantage is less profound with just a half-inch edge.
Davis, often content to slowly set up his kill shot, has been one of the lowest-volume champions since attaining the belt. Instead, his game has been predicated on his stout defensive mechanics and elite power.
Per Compubox, Davis has a +14.4 punch ratio while landing just 11.7 punches per round. Of those punches landed, however, 9.4 were categorized as power punches. Against Garcia, Compubox has Davis landing just one punch in the first round and only 35 for the entire fight. Yet he recorded two knockdowns and won the fight by knockout in the seventh round.
Of Davis' last five fights, he has won four of them by KO/TKO with three coming between rounds seven to 12. The lone decision win in that frame over Isaac Cruz was just the second of his career. Since becoming a champion in 2017, Davis has won six of his 13 fights by knockout in the later rounds (46 percent).
Davis is just not one to force the action or get out of his comfort zone, routinely using the initial rounds to calculate his following attacks. Martin has never been finished but has also never fought anyone like Davis.
Prediction: Davis by KO in round nine
Best bet: Gervonta Davis to win in Rounds 7-12 (+135)
