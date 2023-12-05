Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Myrtle Beach Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Bowl season is here!
College football's 2023 bowl season begins on December 16th with Ohio taking on Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Ohio was the second choice to win the MAC in 2023 but fell short of expectations as the offense didn't capture the same success it had in 2022. The team is bowling yet again though, and will face Clay Helton's Georgia Southern Eagles, who lost its final four games after getting to 6-2.
How should we bet this bowl opener? Check out our full betting preview below and ALL of our bowl coverage here!
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread and Total
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern is 5-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Ohio is 6-6 ATS this season
- Georgia Southern is 5-3 ATS as a favorite this season
- Ohio went UNDER in nine of 12 games this season
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 16th
- Game Time: 11:00 AM EST
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Southern Record: 6-6
- Ohio Record: 9-3
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Key Players to Watch
Georgia Southern
Davis Brin: Brin transferred from Tulsa this season and the Georgia Southern pass-happy offense led the country in pass plays per game. While the Eagles were potent at times, the offense hit the skids on the stretch. Brin passed for less than 300 yards in three of the last four games, losing all of them, and had five touchdown passes with four interceptions, limping down the stretch of the season.
Ohio
Kurtis Rourke: In 2022, Rourke was the engineer of arguably the best Group of Five offense, but his season was cut short in November with a torn ACL. Despite making it back for the team's opening game this season, the offense is far from the same, 89th in EPA/Play this season. Rourke has only passed for 11 touchdowns with three interceptions with 2,190 in 11 games.
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Prediction and Pick
These two teams finished the season in differing directions. Ohio won its last three games all by double digits, while Georgia Southern lost four straight and allowed 38 or more in three of them.
However, I can't trust Ohio's offense that lost its top two running backs to the transfer portal and is expected to miss this game. The Bobcats' passing game could not get vertical all season, 121st in explosive pass rate, and overall is just 101st in yards per play.
The team flipped the script from last season when it was an elite offense and poor defense, as it's the D that kept the team in the MAC title race, 13th in tackles for loss, and 10th in yards per pass attempt. This has been one of the best defenses in the G5 ranks.
I mentioned above that the Georgia Southern offense sputtered at the end of the season, and I believe the team may struggle yet again here. The team is 115th in red zone touchdowns percentage and is just national average in yards per play.
Both defenses can get in the backfield, Georgia Southern is 18th in TFL's and I think this leads to a lot of unsuccessful drives and punts.
I'll take the under in the first bowl game of the year.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!