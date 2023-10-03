Georgia Tech vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 6
A full betting preview for the Miami Hurricane's first ACC matchup of the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
By Josh Yourish
After their bye in Week 5, the Miami Hurricanes bumped up to No. 17 in the country, but Mario Cristobal’s team still might be underrated. At 4-0 the Hurricanes have yet to play an ACC game, but have a win over Texas A&M and have been dominant against lesser competition. The Hurricanes will get to ease into conference play with the 2-3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Brent Key has transitioned Georgia Tech to a pass-first offense with Haynes King at quarterback, but that has yet to translate to wins. Last week, they fell to Bowling Green 38-27. We’re going to sink our teeth into this Week 6 showdown, but if you want to check out the college football landscape around the country, read BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
When you’re betting this college football matchup in Week 6, be sure to take advantage of this great promo in the Caesars Sportsbook. Just sign up below and get your first bet on Caesar.
Georgia Tech vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total
Miami vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Miami is 3-1 ATS
- The OVER is 2-2 in Miami games
- Georgia Tech is 2-3 ATS
- The OVER is 4-1 in Georgia Tech games
Georgia Tech vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACCN
- Georgia Tech Record: 2-3
- Miami Record: 4-0
Georgia Tech vs. Miami Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Eric Singleton Jr. WR: It’s been a while since a wide receiver has been a key player for Georgia Tech, but in the team's new pass-happy offense, Singleton has emerged. The 5-foot-11 freshman has 18 catches for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the team in both yards and touchdowns and has an average of 18.6 yards per reception.
Miami
Henry Parrish Jr. RB: The Hurricanes lean heavily on Tyler Van Dyke, but they also have a very efficient run-game. Against Temple in Week 4, Parrish went for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. For the season he is averaging 7.9 yards per carry on 42 carries and has reached the end zone three times.
Georgia Tech vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
Not only does Miami have a big win over a very talented Texas A&M team, but it’s also taken care of business against much worse teams. The Hurricanes have wins over Miami (Ohio), Bethune Cookman, and Temple by a combined score of 127-17. That’s exactly what a team like Miami is supposed to do in those games.
This might be another game where the Hurricanes completely outclass their opponents. Miami is seventh in total yards per game, third in yards per play gaining 8.2, 3rd in yards per rush, and seventh in yards per pass attempt. Meanwhile Georgia Tech is 116th in total defense and allowing 6.3 yards per play which is 114th. The Yellow Jackets are 131st in run defense, but 40th against the pass.
The Yellow Jacket offense is effective. Even against Bowling Green last week in their disappointing loss, they gained 7.2 yards per play and Haynes King finished 23/37 for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Though King had two picks and the Yellow Jackets also lost a fumble, so turnovers and poor defense are what did them in.
Tyler Van Dyke is playing lights out, he has thrown for 1,042 yards and 11 touchdowns with just one interceptions while completing 74.7% of his passes for an average of 10.5 yards per attempt. This Miami team is still underrated because they haven’t played much good competition yet, but they’re going to rip through the ACC until their meeting with Florida State in November.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change