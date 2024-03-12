Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ACC Tournament First Round
By Reed Wallach
ACC Tournament action gets underway Tuesday afternoon in Washington D.C. with first round action.
Two teams at the beginning of rebuilds will look to extend their season after a handful of upsets to finish the year. Notre Dame has looked better as the season has gone on under first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry while Georgia Tech has been up and down under Damon Stoudamire.
Who can advance out of the first round in this near toss-up game? Here’s our full betting preview:
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 2-6 against the spread (ATS) this season as a favorite
- Both teams are 6-4 ATS over the last 10 games
- Notre Dame has gone UNDER in 20 of 31 games this season
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 12th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Georgia Tech: 14-17
- Notre Dame: 12-19
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Georgia Tech
Miles Kelly: Kelly has played better as the season has gone on, shooting 38% from beyond the arc in ACC play for a perimeter-oriented Yellow Jackets offense. He had a massive outing earlier this season against Notre Dame, scoring 25 points in an overtime loss.
Notre Dame
Markus Burton: The 5’11” freshman has done it all for the Irish offense this season, leading the conference in usage rate this season according to KenPom. He is averaging 17 points per game with four assists on the season, but it’s worth noting that the Yellow Jackets turned him into a facilitator in both meetings. Burton shot 10-of-33 from the field in the two games, but he did dish out 12 assists.
Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Notre Dame has been trending up over the last month and has been the more consistent unit in conference play.
Overall, Notre Dame is 134th in the country in Haslametrics consistency metric while Georgia Tech is 293rd. Both teams shoot from the perimeter a ton, each inside the top third in ACC three-point rate, but I trust the Irish’s defense far more, allowing foes to post the second-lowest effective field goal percentage in the league.
While Shrewsberry’s bunch has struggled to score all season, Georgia Tech’s defense hasn’t pressured the ball at all this season and has seen its foul rate rise over the balance of the season. Factor in that Notre Dame is an elite defensive rebounding unit that can keep the Yellow Jackets off the glass, and I’ll take the small favorite to keep its good form to finish the year.
