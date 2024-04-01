Georgia vs. Seton Hall Final Score Prediction for NIT Semifinal
College basketball final score prediction for Georgia vs. Seton Hall in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday, April 1/
By Reed Wallach
Georgia and Seton Hall meet in the NIT semifinals on Tuesday night in hopes of caping respective seasons on a high note.
The Pirates, who were one of the four top seeds in the tournament, will look to make good on it by defeating a surprising entrant into the semifinals in Georgia, who have beaten the likes of Xavier, Wake Forest and Ohio State, the last two on the road, en route to the semis.
With a high stakes matchup, let’s take a stab at a final score prediction, highlighting how I see the game going and what the expected final score will be in my eyes.
It’s a long shot, but here’s how I see Tuesday’s semifinal is going to go:
Georgia vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia vs. Seton Hall Betting Preview
From my betting preview, I think Seton Hall can dominate the interior en route to a win and cover:
The Bulldogs have been pushed around down low all season, 238th in defensive rebounding percentage, per KenPom, and the team doesn’t force many turnovers, 240th in TO%.
Against a Seton Hall team that relies on second chances, 19th in offensive rebounding rate, but can be sloppy with the ball, the Bulldogs aren’t built to expose the Pirates’ lackluster offense.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s offense will need to get going from the perimeter if it wants to keep up on Tuesday night. The team is 3-point happy at 103rd in the nation in 3-point rate, but the team hits it at a national average rate at about 34%.
Georgia vs. Seton Hall Expert Score Prediction
Given that I see Georgia hoisting from the perimeter for much of this one, and to little success, I like Seton Hall to win a more defensive minded affair.
Head coach Shaheen Holloway’s bunch is a physical unit that will clean the glass and overpower Georgia on the inside. Further, the team’s ability to get to the free throw line can slow this one down and make it more of a halfcourt battle as the Pirates set its defense.
With an eye on a lower scoring affair, and a win for Seton Hall, I’ll take the Pirates to break 70 with Georgia struggling to keep up.
Final Score Prediction: Seton Hall 71, Georgia 62
