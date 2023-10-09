Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
A full betting preview for the 6-0 No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs against the 2-5 Vanderbilt Commodores.
By Josh Yourish
I guess we can all stop asking questions about the Georgia Bulldogs now. The No. 1 team in the country certainly played like it in Week 6 with a 51-13 win over Kentucky to get to 6-0 and stay in first place in the SEC.
Now, the Bulldogs get the most favorable matchup in the conference against the 2-5 Vanderbilt Commodores.
Last week, Vandy lost 38-14 to Florida in the swamp and is 0-3 in conference play heading into Week 7. We’ll deep dive this matchup here, but for a look around the country, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Vanderbilt and Georgia Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt is 0-7 ATS
- The OVER is 6-0-1 in Vanderbilt games
- Georgia is 2-4 ATS
- The OVER is 3-3 in Georgia games
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Georgia Record: 6-0
- Vanderbilt Record: 2-5
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Carson Beck, QB: Quarterback was the biggest question about Georgia coming into the season, but after a few shaky weeks, Beck looks comfortable leading the No. 1 team in the country. He threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns last week in Georgia’s blowout win over Kentucky and is up to 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns with three picks on the year.
Vanderbilt
Will Sheppard, WR: There aren’t a lot of bright spots on this Vanderbilt team, but Sheppard is definitely one of them. He has 35 grabs for 550 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 senior leads the team in basically every meaningful category for pass-catchers and his average of 15.7 yards per reception at a high target volume is very impressive.
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
The win over Kentucky this past weekend was what everyone needed to see from Georgia.
Carson Beck was great and Brock Bowers was dominant again with seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs have the No. 8 offense in the country and No. 11 defense. In terms of yards per play they rank 10th gaining 7.1 and ninth allowing 4.3
For comparison, Vandy is 85th on offense and 111th on defense. The Commodores made a change at quarterback, going to Ken Seals and last week he was very effective against Florida, throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-34 passing. Yet, it still wasn’t enough to cover the spread as an underdog.
In fact, Vanderbilt is 0-7 against the spread this year and Georgia is 5-0 ATS in its last five head-to-head matchups with the Commodores. In the last two matchups between these teams, Georgia has won by a combined score of 117-0.
Last week, Georgia outgained Kentucky 608-183 and won 51-13 despite losing the turnover battle 1-0. There was nothing fluky about that score or that game. Georgia is still the best team in the country, and Kirby Smart has his team rolling now.
