Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard Injury Update Causes Massive Shift in Bucks vs. Pacers Odds
Breaking down the latest odds for Game 6 between the Bucks and Pacers following an injury update on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
By Peter Dewey
Could the Milwaukee Bucks be back at full strength in Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers?
Trailing 3-2 in the series, Milwaukee has a chance to get Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo back for Game 6, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Giannis has not played in this series for Milwaukee while Lillard has missed the team's last two games with an Achilles injury.
Following Woj's report, the odds for Game 6 shifted drastically in Milwaukee's favor:
Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total for Game 6
This is a massive shift from the odds earlier this morning, as the Bucks were eight-point underdogs with Lillard and Antetokounmpo both listed as doubtful.
Still, this is not a sign that they are both playing.
Oddsmakers appear to be adjusting for the possibility that at least one of these stars suits up, as this is very similar to the spread for Game 3 (where only Lillard played) which closed at Bucks +6.5.
This line would likely move further in the Bucks favor if they both suit up -- even if it's on a minutes limit. I wrote today in my NBA Best Bets column why backing the Bucks at +8 this morning was the right move:
Milwaukee can cover the eight points in this matchup, its veteran leadership of Middleton, Portis, and Patrick Beverley was crucial in Game 5.
Plus, Haliburton does not look himself in this series, a major concern for the strength of the Indiana offense.
Looking back at the first two games in Indiana, one went to overtime with the Pacers winning by three, and the other was a 13-point win where Portis was ejected early on for an altercation with Andrew Nembhard.
If Portis plays, that game could look completely different, and I feel like eight points is a little too many to give an Indiana team that has not been great defensively (No. 30 in points in the paint allowed, No. 24 in defensive rating) this season.
Plus, if one of the Bucks stars gets ruled in, this line is going to shift drastically.
I’ll take the eight points now and hope for some positive movement in my favor as the day progresses.
If the Bucks get a positive update on Dame or Giannis, this spread should stay the same, but if both are ruled out it'll skyrocket back towards the Pacers. With both players sitting in Game 4, Indiana closed as a 10-point favorite.
